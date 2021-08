A brand new trailer for Venom: Let There Be Carnage was released this morning and with it came the best look at Woody Harrelson's Cletus Kasady as the titular Marvel villain, but he wasn't the only baddie teased in the new footage. It was previously confirmed that actress Naomie Harris will appear in the film as Frances Barrison aka Shriek, another character hailing from the pages of Marvel comics. Though the footage doesn't fully show off Shriek in-costume, she's mostly in prison gear, we do get to see her sonic attack in full force (in addition to the tease of her romance with Kasady).