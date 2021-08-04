Johnson-Blunt adventure flick tops box office

Disney’s “Jungle Cruise” has many sights that awe its adventurers—a cove of towering waterfalls that empties from below, a spindly mega tree that sprouts luminescent red flowers in the moonlight, a violent set of rapids ready to suck boats over the edge. On the other hand, viewers will only see numerous uncanny valleys, related to when a visual is recognizable but distractingly not real. CGI is a major choice for an adventure based on setting, texture, and sweating, along with its characters, and an extremely disagreeable one. It becomes clear that star power is not just the appeal, but it’s ballast—if we get weary of looking at the realistic-but-not-enough leopard in front of us, we can at least see hope that two of the biggest movie stars alive, Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt, will distract us.
Comments / 0