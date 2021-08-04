Johnson-Blunt adventure flick tops box office

With The Suicide Squad a few weeks from hitting theaters and a number of other films in the pipeline, the next year will be a good time to be a fan of DC Comics movies. Among the blockbusters in the near future is Black Adam, the long-awaited debut of Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson's take on the titular antihero. With Johnson confirming in a recent social media post that he's wrapped production on the film, fans have been curious for any kind of update — and according to executive producer Dany Garcia, the film isn't entirely done shooting yet. As she recently revealed to Variety during the red carpet premiere of Jungle Cruise, there are still a few more weeks of filming, and there will be "a lot of really good things" coming out of that.