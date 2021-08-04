PREP FOOTBALL: Traditional opening day has players, coaches excited for 2021 season

With 20-plus years as a head coach, Bob Hepp is no spring chicken when it comes to the start of the prep football season. Admittedly, the second-year Pardeeville coach isn’t the biggest fan of the early August start; however, after the COVID-19-caused cluster that was the 2020 season, Tuesday’s state-wide season kickoff was a welcome return to normalcy. The excitement was certainly familiar as all teams across Wisconsin teed things up at the same time for the first time in two years following the split 2020 campaign.