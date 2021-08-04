Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

George Hill to sign with Bucks

By Ben Hendricks
Posted by 
The Game Haus
The Game Haus
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Veteran point guard George Hill will return to Milwaukee. At the start of the league year (August 6), Hill will clear waivers, allowing him to sign a new contract with the NBA Champion Bucks. The Athletic’s Shams Charania reported the news via Twitter on Tuesday night. Hill was drafted in...

thegamehaus.com

Comments / 0

The Game Haus

The Game Haus

Cincinnati, OH
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
229K+
Views
ABOUT

We are your sources for all things Esports and Sports. Combining the two and bringing you all the relevant news and analysis you need on a daily basis. Check out our new team-specific pages as well for all the news you need on your favorite esports teams!

 https://thegamehaus.com/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#76ers#San Antonio#The Nba Champion Bucks#Athletic#Spurs#Warriors#The Nba Champions#Getty Images
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Philadelphia 76ers
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: The George Hill situation somehow just got even worse

Therapist: George Hill isn’t a member of the Philadelphia 76ers anymore; he can’t hurt you. George Hill: *Plans to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks*. Not one day removed from being officially waived by the Philadelphia 76ers in order to free up cap space heading into free agency, George Hill has found a new home with the Milwaukee Bucks, the team that initially signed him to a three-year, $30 million contract and shipped him to the OKC Thunder as part of the four-team Eric Bledsoe trade.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Philadelphia 76ers: The George Hill trade was an abject failure

Initially, the Philadelphia 76ers traded for George Hill to serve as veteran reinforcements for the playoffs. Then the playoffs rolled around, and Hill averaged 4.7 points in 17.1 minutes of action and was thoroughly outperformed by Tyrese Maxey, Furkan Korkmaz, and even at times Shake Milton, who had about as hot and cold of a postseason as you will find.
NBAPosted by
Philadelphia Sports Nation

Should the Sixers Sign Goran Dragic?

The Miami Heat are reportedly set to decline Goran Drogic’s $19.4 million option this week, making him an unrestricted free agent. Dragic signed with the Heat in 2015 and proved to be a key piece in their Finals run just two years ago. It’s tough to know what the market...
NBAPosted by
All 76ers

Sixers to Waive Midseason Trade Acquisition George Hill

The Sixers are moving on from veteran point guard George Hill, according to Keith Pompey of The Philadelphia Inquirer. Hill, a 35-year-old ball-handler, joined the Sixers midway through the 2020-2021 NBA season. After he spent two seasons with the Milwaukee Bucks beginning in 2018, Hill found himself traded to the Oklahoma City Thunder last offseason.
NBAUSA Today

Sixers planning to waive guard George Hill ahead of guarantee deadline

The Philadelphia 76ers have been quiet to begin the frantic free agency period other than re-signing Furkan Korkmaz while watching Dwight Howard walk away to the Los Angeles Lakers. They do plan to make an interesting move and that is to waive veteran guard George Hill. The Sixers acquired Hill...
NBAcrossingbroad.com

Sixers Waiving George Hill, Who Disappointed in Philadelphia

Via Keith Pompey and others. No clue who had it first but I’ll shout out Keith:. This is the correct move. Hill was set to earn $10 million this season, with a partially guaranteed $1.2 million that was set to kick in if he remained on the roster through the middle of this week. As a result, they’ll clear $8.8 million going into the 2021-2022 season.
NBAPosted by
FanSided

Milwaukee Bucks: Grades for George Hill’s one-year deal to return

The Milwaukee Bucks are bringing back an old friend!. First reported by The Athletic’s Shams Charania Tuesday night, George Hill will be signing with the team after he clears waivers following a brief stint with the Philadelphia 76ers. He is their fourth signing throughout free agency thus far and the third player that wasn’t on the team last season, with Bobby Portis being the lone exception.
NBAHoopsHype

NBA rumors: Sixers to waive George Hill

Shams Charania: The Philadelphia 76ers are planning to waive guard George Hill, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hill had a partial guarantee on next season’s contract.
NBANBC Sports

Sixers waive deadline acquisition Hill, who will reportedly sign with Bucks

The Sixers on Tuesday announced that they've waived trade deadline acquisition George Hill. The Athletic's Shams Charania had earlier reported the team's plan to do so. Charania reported Tuesday night that Hill plans to sign with the defending champion Bucks, one of the 35-year-old's former teams, after clearing waivers. Tuesday...
NBAseehafernews.com

Bucks Don’t Bring Back PJ Tucker; Sign Ojeleye, Hill, Portis

In a surprising move, the Milwaukee Bucks won’t bring back veteran P-J Tucker. He’s signing with the Miami Heat. The Bucks will try to counter that loss with the addition of free-agent Semi Ojeleye, sometimes known in Boston as the “Giannis stopper.”. Bobby Portis will return after agreeing to a...
NBAchatsports.com

Sixers to waive George Hill, opting not to pick up his full $10M salary

The Philadelphia 76ers are planning to waive guard George Hill, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. Hill had a partial guarantee on next season's contract. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 3, 2021. The Sixers traded big man Tony Bradley and future second-round picks in 2025 and 2026 for George Hill back in...
NBAtheScore

Report: Hill to return to Bucks after clearing waivers

George Hill intends to sign with the Milwaukee Bucks for a second stint after he clears waivers with the Philadelphia 76ers, sources told The Athletic's Shams Charania. Hill previously played a season-and-a-half with the Bucks from 2018-20, where he came off the bench in all but two of his 106 appearances. The IUPUI product led the NBA with a career-high 46% stroke from beyond the arc in 2019-20.
NBAlibertyballers.com

All quiet on Sixers front: latest on Danny Green, Andre Drummond, Georges Niang, George Hill, Ben Simmons

Entering day three of free agency and things have been pretty quiet in 76er land. Of course, we weren’t expecting fireworks since the team has three max contracts eating up much of their cap space in Tobias Harris, Joel Embiid, and Ben Simmons. The biggest question going into free agency was primarily what if any trades might the Sixers make during the frenzy of signings. So far the answer has been “not much” on any front.
NBAPosted by
Fox Sports Radio

Kawhi Leonard Will Be Playing For This NBA Team Next Year

Colin Cowherd: “According to Kevin O’Connor of The Ringer, Pat Riley of the Heat and Mark Cuban of the Mavericks are going to make a hard push for Kawhi Leonard. Kawhi Leonard is going to be a free agent… Miami and Dallas have no state tax, LA has got 13%. That IS something with Kawhi and here’s why. Kawhi makes $34 million a year, if he stays with the Clippers the next the years instead of Dallas or Miami, he’d lose $13.5 million. If he stayed for four he would $18 million. Why does that matter so much for Kawhi? Because unlike Steph or LeBron, California doesn’t matter for those guys, they have big shoe deals and big social media deals, and Kawhi doesn’t. He’s not a big personality, he doesn’t make anything on social media, and he doesn’t drive shoe sales. A lot of pro athletes come to California and they’ve already made their money, or they can drive shoe deals, or their social media deals, Kawhi NEEDS that NBA money. Secondly, he is super frugal. LEGENDARILY frugal. True story: when he signed a deal with the Spurs and made $94 million, he was driving a 20-year-old SUV. When asked about it he said ‘it runs, and it’s paid off.’ He then had a deal with Wingstop and they gave him coupons. According to an article in Sports Illustrated he ‘panicked’ when he lost his coupons for free chicken wings. For athletes like Steph and LeBron, California is where they need to be. The taxes don’t matter as much to LeBron because he’s not going to get these opportunities and these cozy deals, and this television network without it being in his backyard… I think Dallas fits way better than Miami. Luka is a way better player than Jimmy Butler and I like Jimmy Butler. If he goes to Dallas he no longer has to guard Luka, who is the biggest nightmare for any great defender. Luka, Kawhi, Porzingis, and Hardaway is a championship team... He can hide in Dallas, which is a football town, and I think Kawhi would love that. He would love not having to deal with the pressure of being a 'one' because he will have Luka to take the pressure off him.” (Full Video Above)
NBAPosted by
The Spun

Magic Johnson Has 1 Star Player In Mind For The Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers were served a first-round exit at the hands of the Phoenix Suns earlier this postseason. And with both LeBron James and Anthony Davis battling injury issues, the 2020 NBA champions certainly weren’t looking capable of making a title-defending run. This loss for LA marked the start...
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Perfect USA Team That Would Beat Anyone By Minimum 20 Points

Before the United States lost to France 83-76 on Sunday, the men’s team had not lost an Olympic match since 2004, where the team finished with a bronze medal. Will history repeat itself? That is unknown at the time being, but what we do know is that this USA team is not the best product that could have been put on display.
NBAfadeawayworld.net

The Deadliest Kryptonite For The Los Angeles Lakers: LeBron James Is 8-17 Against Danny Green, Anthony Davis Is 2-25 Against Stephen Curry

The Los Angeles Lakers are expected to come back with a vengeance next season, after falling to the Phoenix Suns in the first round of the playoffs. LeBron James will be 37 years old at some point next season, and Anthony Davis is struggling with injuries. But in terms of pure talent on the roster, the Lakers are still the team to beat in the West when healthy.

Comments / 0

Community Policy