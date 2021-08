We see a lot of waves at Surfline. Whether it be on our cams, in person at our local beach, on social media, or, as has recently been the case from Indonesia, flooding our inboxes. (Our tech person is upset with the sheer gigabytes of storage at this point.) Due to the time difference, we’ve basically been waking up every morning for the last week-plus to images of perfect blue tubes spinning across reefs from Sumbawa to Sumatra, and everywhere in between. This particular shot of a nearly-empty lineup at Macaronis, on the tail end of the peak of the swell, stood out. True: we’re just the slightest bit jealous. And yeah: most folks in Indo are probably surfed out. Of course: stay tuned for the full Swell Story.