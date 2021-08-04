Suspect whose SUV damaged squad cars had open liquor, cocaine, police say
A 35-year-old Davenport man is behind bars after police say the Chevy Tahoe he was driving damaged several squad cars Monday while he tried to get away from officers. Ricky Kirk Jr. faces felony charges of controlled-substance violation and failure to affix a drug-tax stamp, and aggravated misdemeanor charges of driving while barred and operating while under the influence-second offense, court records say.www.ourquadcities.com
