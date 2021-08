ST. LOUIS – Tax-free weekend in Missouri for school supplies starts Friday, Aug. 6, and runs through Sunday, Aug. 8. The sales tax exemption is limited to clothing that has a taxable value of $100 or less, school supplies that do not exceed $50 per purchase, computer software that has a taxable value of $350 or less, personal computers that are not to exceed $1,500, computer peripheral devices that are not to exceed $1,500, and graphing calculators that are not to exceed $150, according to the Missouri Department of Revenue.