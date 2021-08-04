Cancel
Colorado State

"Use it again and again": The future of Colorado Springs water

By Bill Folsom
KOAA News 5 Southern Colorado
 5 days ago
A demonstration now, will likely be part of extending the Colorado Springs water supply in the future. "Able to use that water until it doesn't exist anymore, in other words there's no downstream user that has claim on that, so we can use it again and again," said Colorado Springs Utilities, Water Engineering Manager, Kirk Olds. Colorado Springs Utilities is introducing a mobile water recycling demonstration unit.

The project is a collaboration among leading water engineers in the state. Colorado Springs Utilities, Colorado Springs Utilities, Colorado School of Mines and Carollo Engineers are working together on the project.

The demonstration is a functioning system that takes reclaimed water and returns it to drinking water quality. It happens through advanced water purification technology. “Produce a high-quality water that is similar to water quality that folks are used to getting through our system," said Olds.

Colorado Springs Utilities water managers want people to understand how this kind of water engineering can lower the impact of drought and help with demand caused by growth. “It's one we're counting on in terms of our water supply future,” said Olds.

Because of its potential for not only the Colorado Springs water supply, but also the rest of the state, the Colorado Water Conservation Board funded the project with a grant. Tours open August 5, 2021, for anyone from the public who wants to see the system in operation and water samples after treatment.

Click here to learn more about the PureWater Colorado Mobile Demonstration.

