Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Ridgefield, CT

'Men at Work' singer Colin Hay, talks new cover album ahead of Ridgefield show

By Andrew DaRosa
Connecticut Post
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFor four decades, singer-songwriter Colin Hay has made a name in pop culture as both an accomplished solo musician and the vocalist for the hit 80s band, Men at Work. The aforementioned group’s 1981 hit “Down Under” shaped the music video landscape with its play on MTV and helped the group reach stratospheric heights, including a Grammy Award for Best New Artist. However, when Men at Work parted ways in 1986, Hay continued to write and perform, putting 13 studio albums under his belt since 1987.

www.ctpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ridgefield, CT
Local
Connecticut Entertainment
Ridgefield, CT
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Colin Hay
Person
Todd Rundgren
Person
Glen Campbell
Person
Ringo Starr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ridgefield Playhouse#Men At Work#Been So Long#Men At Work#Mtv#Wichita Lineman#The Sun Catch You Crying#Star Band
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Music
Related
UEFAPosted by
Reuters

Messi to leave Barcelona due to 'financial obstacles' -club statement

MADRID, Aug 6 (Reuters) - Six-time Ballon d'Or winner Lionel Messi will leave Barcelona despite both parties having reached an agreement over a new contract, the La Liga club said on Thursday, citing economic and structural obstacles to the renewal of the deal. Messi, who joined Barca's youth set-up aged...
Phoenix, AZPosted by
The Hill

DOJ launches probe of Phoenix police department

The Department of Justice (DOJ) is launching a probe of the city of Phoenix and its police department, Attorney General Merrick Garland and Assistant Attorney General Kristen Clarke announced Thursday afternoon. This is the third pattern-of-practice investigation that DOJ has launched during Garland's tenure and the first probe since Clarke...
Labor IssuesPosted by
The Hill

AFL-CIO chief Richard Trumka dies at 72

AFL-CIO President Richard Trumka has died at the age of 72, the labor organization said Thursday. "The labor movement, the AFL-CIO and the nation lost a legend today,” AFL-CIO Communications Director Tim Schlittner said in a statement. “Standing on Rich’s shoulders, we will pour everything we have into building an...
TechnologyABC News

Apple to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse

Apple unveiled plans to scan U.S. iPhones for images of child sexual abuse, drawing applause from child protection groups but raising concern among some security researchers that the system could be misused by governments looking to surveil their citizens. Apple said its messaging app will use on-device machine learning to...
Texas StateNBC News

Texas Gov. Abbott calls another special session to pass GOP voting bill

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday called another special legislative session — his third attempt to push through a GOP voting bill that Democratic lawmakers tried to block by fleeing the state. "I'll call special session after special session to reform our broken bail system, uphold election integrity, & pass...
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons — to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy