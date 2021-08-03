Cancel
Union City, NJ

‘National Night Out’ Returns After Pandemic, Bringing a Great Night of Fun to Union City

By Marcos Antelo
hudsontv.com
 2 days ago

Union City Mayor Brian P. Stack and the Board of Commissioners, welcomed residents to ‘National Night Out’ on Tuesday. After being canceled last year, the event returned to Town. This night out was formed to build those bonds between the community and local law enforcement. The event was located on New York Avenue, from 23rd to 29th street. Live music, plenty of food, and activities for the whole family brought an evening of fun to Union City..

