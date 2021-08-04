WATCH: Star on the Mountain tribute to Aug. 3 victims

EL PASO, Texas -- The El Paso Chamber flashed the Star on the Mountain 23 times Tuesday night in honor of the Aug. 3 mass shooting victims, while El Paso Mayor Oscar Leeser read each of their names.

The Star on the Mountain is visible from Downtown, Central, and East of the Franklin Mountains and is designed to be optimally viewed from the corner of Texas Avenue and Alameda Avenue.

