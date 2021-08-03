Troubleshooting Mozilla Firefox Errors

The "fastest" browser for social networking is what you might think. Find out what browser takes that prize and what helped Jack Wallen make that decision. As you may or may not know, over the past month I migrated my daily browsing back to the open-source Firefox browser. Read my accounting of this in The best browser for Linux, Windows and Mac isn't Google Chrome in 2021. And although Firefox has taken over as my default for everything but one single task (a particular CMS was developed specifically for the Chrome browser), I have found myself wondering if this browser is the best for everything I do online.