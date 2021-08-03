Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Software

Troubleshooting Mozilla Firefox Errors

By Ellen Hollington
timebusinessnews.com
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSurfing the internet is one among the most common pastimes of today. It is hard to believe that at one point, Internet surfing was reserved for only the most technically competent people, as navigating and browsing the world wide web was not as simple or intuitive as it is today. Internet Access in the present is geared towards fulfilling the needs of the lowest common denominator. However, while obtaining Internet Access is easy via plans and so on, browsing the internet can still lead to crashes such as those detailing vcruntime140_1.dll not found, or just outright crashes to the desktop.

timebusinessnews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Troubleshooting#Internet Browsers#Vcruntime140 1 Dll#Google Chrome#Opera#Safari#Macos#Ios#Visual Studio C#Visual Studio
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Computers
NewsBreak
Surfing
NewsBreak
Software
Related
Softwarehowtogeek.com

What Happens If I Don’t Upgrade to Windows 11?

With Windows 11 just around the corner and Windows 10 support ending in 2025, you might be wondering what will happen to your PC if you don’t upgrade. We explore the possibilities. Do I Have to Upgrade to Windows 11?. Even though Windows 11 is coming this fall, Microsoft says...
SoftwarePosted by
SlashGear

Windows 11 Beta released: How to download and update, and why to wait

Right up against the weekend here in late July, 2021, Microsoft released the first official Beta for Windows 11. This release is available to anyone who wishes to join the Windows Insiders program, and the software can be found in the Windows Beta Channel right this minute. As it is with any pre-release software, it’s important to run this update ONLY on a machine that does not contain any important data.
TechnologyTechRepublic

The fastest browser for social media isn't Firefox

The "fastest" browser for social networking is what you might think. Find out what browser takes that prize and what helped Jack Wallen make that decision. As you may or may not know, over the past month I migrated my daily browsing back to the open-source Firefox browser. Read my accounting of this in The best browser for Linux, Windows and Mac isn't Google Chrome in 2021. And although Firefox has taken over as my default for everything but one single task (a particular CMS was developed specifically for the Chrome browser), I have found myself wondering if this browser is the best for everything I do online.
ComputersZDNet

Dump Google Chrome and keep (almost) all the benefits

I've been a Google Chrome user for, oh, a very long time. I switched to it because the competition had become stagnant and bloated. Now I've switched away from Google Chrome because, well, it's become stagnant and bloated. The RAM usage and the way Chrome burns through battery life on laptops has gone to the point where it's unacceptable.
Technologyalbuquerqueexpress.com

Google will not let users sign in on old Android devices

Washington [US], August 2 (ANI): Using an old Android device? Then you might want to upgrade to a new one as Google will no longer allow users to sign in on Android devices that run Android 2.3.7 or lower. As per The Verge, this change will come into effect from...
Softwaresoftpedia.com

Don't Track Me Google for Firefox 4.26

The giant of search engines is Google, a name that practically became a synonym to searching something online. As Microsoft and other cyber companies do, Google also employs user behavior trackers to monitor user habits and provide faster searches, suggestions and relevant ads afterwards. There is no doubt that this enhances the overall user experience, but there are also a few security-related issues that the cyber community brought to the spotlight. That is the reason why software tools and utilities were released to avoid or block behavior tracking attempts.
Softwarekomando.com

Microsoft Patch Tuesday: Update now to fix 9 zero-days, 117 flaws

Microsoft recently revealed details about the upcoming Windows 11 operating system. It takes a completely different look, and many Apple Mac users might find it familiar. But just because it has a new OS on the horizon doesn’t mean that security patch support for Windows 10 has stopped. In the...
TechnologyThe Windows Club

What Is SmartBlock and How to use it on Firefox

Firefox introduced SmartBlock for stricter privacy and protection for the users. In this guide, we show you how you can enable it and use SmartBlock on Firefox. Yes. Firefox provides a great set of features that can block trackers on every website you visit. But the good thing about blocking trackers on Firefox is that the web pages do not break.
TechnologyOdessa American

IT’S GEEK TO ME: Troubleshooting out of sync email

Question: I recently noticed that the list of emails in my iPad were different from my desktop. I always thought as I deleted an email from one device, the other would be the same. Today I noticed that they were different. What’s going on?. – Spouse Peripheral. Bluewater Bay, Florida.
Cell Phoneslifewire.com

How to Set Chrome as Default Browser on Android

Tap Settings > App Management > Default Apps > Browser app to change default browsers. The process is the same on Samsung smartphones with Samsung phones offering the Samsung Internet Browser as the default choice. Many different browsers are available serving different purposes such as providing superior security or privacy.
SoftwareFudzilla

Mozilla dismisses FTP

Big cheeses at the Mozzarella foundation have decided to pull FTP access abilities from its browser. A post on Mozilla's security blog calls FTP "by now one of the oldest protocols still in use" — and it's suffering from "a number of serious security issues". The biggest security risk is...
SoftwareLiliputing

Microsoft promises a cleaner context menu in Windows 11

Windows 11 will bring big changes to the look and feel of Microsoft’s desktop operating system when it comes to the Start menu, taskbar, and window snapping, among other things. But it will also bring an overhaul to the context menus that appear when you right-click with a mouse or make a two-finger tap with a trackpad.
Softwarebleepingcomputer.com

Microsoft shares workaround for Windows 10 SeriousSAM vulnerability

Microsoft has shared workarounds for a Windows 10 zero-day vulnerability dubbed SeriousSAM that can let attackers gain admin rights on vulnerable systems and execute arbitrary code with SYSTEM privileges. As BleepingComputer previously reported, a local elevation of privilege bug (dubbed SeriousSAM) found in recently released Windows versions allows users with...
Computersmakeuseof.com

How to Use Diagnostics to Troubleshoot Issues on Chromebook

Chromebooks are great because they're cheap and dead-simple to use. But that doesn't mean you won't ever run into hardware problems. Fortunately, Google now includes diagnostics in Chrome OS to help root out hardware problems. You can open this diagnostics tool by going into the App Launcher and selecting "Diagnostics."
Computerslaptopmag.com

How to search open tabs in Firefox

In the middle of researching and swimming in innumerable open tabs, how do you find the one website that will give you the answers you need? If you are working in the Mozilla Firefox browser, you can search within the open tabs instead of manually going through each tab. Mozilla...
Softwarecybersecdn.com

Windows 11 update improves taskbar, Microsoft Store and more

Microsoft has released a new preview build 22000.100 to Windows 11 Insiders in the Dev channel of the Windows Insider program. As part of the latest Windows 11 update, Microsoft is updating the hidden icons flyout on the lower right of the Taskbar to match the new visuals of Windows 11.
ComputersThe Hacker News

Malicious NPM Package Caught Stealing Users' Saved Passwords From Browsers

A software package available from the official NPM repository has been revealed to be actually a front for a tool that's designed to steal saved passwords from the Chrome web browser. The package in question, named "nodejs_net_server" and downloaded over 1,283 times since February 2019, was last updated seven months...
Technologycoulsontechnologies.com

Internet Browser Firefox Will Soon Get SmartBlock Feature

There's good news for anyone who uses the Firefox web browser. Beginning with the release of Firefox 87 which was released in March of this year (2021) Mozilla has introduced a new SmartBlock feature. The new feature helps ensure that when users enable 'Strict Mode' for their Tracking Protection that...

Comments / 0

Community Policy