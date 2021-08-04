Podcast: Hear Business, Finance Talk From Pro-Athletes

Hear Professional Athletes Talk Business & Finance!

With notable guests such as Evan Kravetz (Cincinnati Reds), Steve Shull (Miami Dolphins), and Galen Robinson (Austin Spurs/San Antonio Spurs) among others, the Athletes and Assets podcast is dropping knowledge on personal finances, venture capital, real estate, investment banking, fashion, and everything in between.

The Athletes and Assets podcast provides players with an intellectual voice informed by interesting business/finance endeavors closely intertwined with the pro-athlete life.

Hosted by Noah Lack— a former D1 college basketball player and current venture capitalist/pro hooper—episodes are brimming with personality and engaging dialogue you won’t want to miss.

Check it out on Spotify , Apple Podcasts , or press play on one of the snips below:

