Study helps explain why heterosexual men are less compassionate toward masculine victims of anti-gay hate crimes

Trigger warning: This feature contains reference to violence against women. Last December, a Black mother and daughter wearing hijab were attacked in their car outside an Edmonton shopping mall in a racially and religiously motivated hate crime. I was gutted to hear how the pair fled the vehicle, trying to protect each other while bystanders stood by and watched. I’m not sure what was worse: the fact that someone felt bold enough to express such violent hatred to two innocent women or that no one intervened. Like the victims, I am a Black Muslim woman, and soon after the attack, I tried to draft safety plans on how best to avoid this level of physical rage against my community.