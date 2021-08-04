Cancel
Study helps explain why heterosexual men are less compassionate toward masculine victims of anti-gay hate crimes

By Eric W. Dolan
PsyPost
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleNew psychology research suggests that heterosexual men sometimes downplay their compassion for masculine victims of hate crimes to reinforce the boundary between themselves and gay men. The findings indicate that heterosexual men are less willing to exhibit compassion for male victims when they feel that gay individuals undercut their ability to maintain a distinct social identity.

