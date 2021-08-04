Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Apparel

Sour Candy Streetwear

By Laura McQuarrie
TrendHunter.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleFLAN and Warheads collaborated on a fun and nostalgic range of t-shirts and collared button-down shirts that capture the experience of eating the sour candies. FLAN (Forever Laughing At Nothing) is no stranger to working with partners from the culinary world and this latest collab captures the way the sour candies fade to a sweet finish.

www.trendhunter.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Organic Cotton#Streetwear#Candies#Mascot#Watermelon
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Apple
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Related
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

3 Swimwear Brands Designed To Wear On Your Period

As a female, chances are you’ve experienced some level of anxiety around the thought of swimming (or even just putting on a swimsuit) during your menstrual cycle. In fact, you’ll probably never forget the summers where you got your period on the date of a friend's pool party, or strategically looked ahead on the calendar to see if your cycle was expected to begin during your family beach vacation. Fortunately, over the last few years, a number of period swimwear brands have arrived to solve any lingering woes. While a specialized swimsuit is by no means necessary, for those who may feel more comfortable with extra protection, a specialized swimsuit can provide.
Beauty & Fashioninputmag.com

Bad Bunny and Adidas have dripping ‘Ice Cream’ sneakers on the way

Forget Yeezys, Bad Bunny is making some of the hottest sneakers at Adidas right now. First came a brown remix of the brand’s Forum Low silhouette, dubbed “First Café,” that saw a combination of suede and synthetic overlays. A pink “Easter egg” version followed suit, keeping the modified clasp and “Ojo” (eye) graphic Benito added to the shoe. And with another collaborative Forum on the way — this one bearing an all-black color scheme — Bad Bunny and Adidas have decided to expand their partnership to other sneaker models.
Beauty & FashionComplex

Deadstock App Is the New Way to Buy, Sell, and Trade Sneakers and Streetwear

Whether you’re an avid collector or a casual consumer, chances are a big chunk of your day is spent copping, selling, and trading exclusive sneakers and streetwear. In the era of instant gratification, footwear aficionados and style savants are always looking for a new way of locating and exchanging hard-to-find sneakers and coveted fashion pieces. With the recent release of the Deadstock App, customers now have that power of choice right at their fingertips.
ApparelTrendHunter.com

Exclusive Seltzer-Scented Swimwear

With summer in full swing, Vizzy Hard Seltzer is helping fans embrace their bodies with the launch of body-inclusive swimwear that pairs perfectly with their seltzer. Dubbed Vizzy’s Seltzer Szn Swimwear, the limited-edition line of one-pieces and swim trunks have a unique characteristic – they actually smell like its seltzer flavors.
ApparelAOL Corp

Pizza Hut debuts 'streetwear' collection with gold chain, track suit

Pizza Hut (YUM) is betting that die-hard fans' appetite for pizza will extend to stylish clothes and specialty bling. Joining the likes of Popeye's and Dunkin' Donuts in selling branded merchandise, the chain on Tuesday unveiled a new streetwear collection. Dubbed the 'Tastewear' line, the limited-edition items dropped Tuesday on...
Designers & CollectionsComplex

A History of Pokémon Streetwear Collaborations

Some of the most popular creatures from the Pokémon universe including Pikachu, Mew, Mewtwo, Eevee, and more have all been positioned alongside Fragment’s signature lightning bolts. 10 Deep. Year: 2019. Scott Sasso’s 10 Deep released two capsules with Pokémon in 2019, the first time that Pokémon had ever officially collaborated...
Apparelpmq.com

Pizza Hut Sets New Fashion Trend With Streetwear Collection

Fans of the Pizza Hut brand can purchase a branded track suit for $99.99 and pizza slides for $24.99 on the new Pizza Hut Shop website. The company said the Pizza Hut Tastewear collection was launched “in response to pizza lovers’ demand.”. Pizza Hut is showing off its fashion taste...
Designers & Collectionsbutterpolish.com

How Streetwear Changed Modern Day Fashion

Streetwear has been one of the best fashion trends to exist within the fashion industry. It has also been one of the most consistent trends. As well as having a large target audience that continues to expand. There are many negatives with social media. However, one thing that is good about social media is that it shows all the recent fashion trends.
ApparelSD Entertainer Magazine

Why Fanny Packs Are Back in Style

Over the past decade, we’ve seen tons of old-school trends make their way back onto the fashion industry’s radar. When it comes to accessories, fanny packs have made their way pack into stylish folks’ wardrobes. Why you may ask? Let’s dive into a few reasons why fanny packs are back in style these days.
Food & DrinksTrendHunter.com

Commemorative Sci-Fi Candies

Zero-G Skittles were created to commemorate the brand's first trip to space and the limited-edition treat bags are filled with purple and blue candies. The Pineapple Passionfruit, Raspberry and Berry Punch flavors can be found within aluminum packaging that will only be around for a short time, and fans will have the chance to get their hands on the limited-edition pack later this summer.
Designers & CollectionsFood Beast

Warheads Sour Candy Has a New Clothing Collection

FLAN (Forever Laughing At Nothing) is no stranger to food-themed clothing collaborations, as evidenced by their past odes to exotic fruits and cotton candy. This time around they've linked up with the ultimate sour candy, Warheads, for a limited edition clothing collection that gives vibrant nods to sour candy's extreme fruit flavors.
Designers & CollectionsAdWeek

Patrón and Designer John Geiger to Launch a Streetwear Line on National Tequila Day

For the past five years, Patrón has been celebrating Mexico’s rich history and culture by releasing limited-edition tins designed by Mexican artists. This year, Patrón is taking that collaboration a step further by expanding its artist network with designer John Geiger on a limited-edition streetwear collection based on the 2021 Mexican Heritage Tin from street artist Senkoe.
Designers & Collectionsab-gaming.com

Insert Coin Announce Brand New Line-up of Clothing

Insert Coin Clothing is back with another brand-new, exclusive line-up of clothes, only available from insertcoin.com. This week’s collection follows Insert Coin’s dedication to high-quality products and exquisite designs. So, what is on offer this week then? It’s everyone’s favourite demon-slaying, hell-escaping, FPS; DOOM!. Check out just some of the...
Designers & CollectionsHarper's Bazaar

Hermés Just Dropped The Perfect Summer Perfume

When Hermès debuted the Twilly scarf in the 1930s, it quickly became a chic alternative to the classic versions the brand is known for. Women would wear these long, narrow silk scarves with a different attitude—casually worn as a bracelet, tied onto a handbag, or worn as a ribbon in their hair. “There are girls who play fast and loose with the Hermès codes—I see them in the street, and they’re in my family,” says Hermès’s in-house perfumer, Christine Nagel. "They reinterpret [the classics] and make them their own."
Designers & CollectionsComplex

Jeff Staple Helps Ella Mai Explore Her Streetwear Alter Ego

Sure, Ella Mai is an award-winning singer-songwriter from London with a sophomore album on the way. But she also has goals that extend far beyond the music world. When the British singer-songwriter’s not hitting her native London streets or recording new music, she’s thinking about streetwear. To get the lowdown on what it takes to design a hype-worthy streetwear drop, Mai recently traveled to Los Angeles to sit down with Jeff Staple, one of streetwear’s most iconic, well-respected designers, and founder of the brand Staple Pigeon. Staple has been vital to streetwear for more than 20 years and has spent his career creating apparel, sneakers, and accessories that speak to the streets and the people repping them, earning him worldwide acclaim in the process.
Food & Drinksphl17.com

A sour spiked seltzer from kids candy

The creators of Warheads have gotten into the hard seltzer game. They took the flavors green apple, watermelon, blue raspberry and black cherry and made them into sour spiked seltzer. Reviews say the drink is not overwhelmingly sweet but does match the candy flavors. They say the sourness comes through first then mellows to allow the sweetness to come through.
ApparelPosted by
The Independent

Space Jam: A New Legacy: The best new clothes inspired by the movie

Alright, so we didn’t exactly love Space Jam: A New Legacy. It officially makes its debut today, July 16th, though, and the clothing lines it inspired? Those hit the nostaglic spot. If you were of a certain age in the 1990s when the original film came out, you understand what an immediately iconic film it was for all of us who worshipped Michael Jordan and the Looney Tunes alike. Thus, quality or not, the return of the franchise is fun and a lot of folks will be watching simply to relive the excitement they felt in 1997.Basketball has always had...
Apparelcoachellavalleyweekly.com

Shop Summer Style with Unique Keep Boutique

Summer has reached the desert and your wardrobe might need an update if you want to be styling in these scorching temperatures. Unique Keep Boutique was launched in March as an online seller of resort wear and boho chic essentials to get you fashionably ready for the season. Vanessa Arroniz is the owner of Unique Keep Boutique and wears all the hats that make the business run.
New York City, NYPosted by
whowhatwear

7 Streetwear Brands Every Cool Fashion Insider Knows About

Over the past year, streetwear has cemented itself into our closets. As many of our wardrobes became more casual and relaxed, athleisure pieces were adopted into our everyday outfits more than ever in the form of statement sneakers, matching sweatsuits, and bike short looks. As we’ve integrated the sporty pieces more and more into our everyday wardrobes, they have become bonafide staples and there are some key streetwear brands you’ll be sure to spot on fashion insiders.

Comments / 0

Community Policy