Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas Order Restricting Migrant Transportation

President Biden refuses to fulfill his duty to secure the nation by safeguarding its southern border. With no other recourse, Texas has stepped into the breach to protect its citizens from entrants from foreign lands – many harmless but some infected with COVID-19. Federal authorities have pulled rank and attempted to leave Americans defenseless once again. It is, in the words of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, “a constitutional crisis.” Even more fundamentally, it is a crisis of common sense that Americans won’t abide by.