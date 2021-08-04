Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Texas State

Federal Judge Temporarily Blocks Texas Order Restricting Migrant Transportation

By Dominique Mosbergen
HuffingtonPost
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleA federal judge temporarily blocked an executive order on Tuesday issued by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott (R) that sought to restrict the ground transportation of migrants. U.S. District Judge Kathleen Cardone agreed with the federal government — which sued Abbott over the order last week — that the executive order would cause “irreparable injury” to the United States and to people the U.S. is “charged with protecting.”

www.huffpost.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Government
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Greg Abbott
Person
Merrick Garland
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Executive Order#Racial Profiling#The Justice Department#The Federal Government#Garland Abbott
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Immigration
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of Justice
Related
Texas StateWashington Times

Biden’s assault on the Texas border

President Biden refuses to fulfill his duty to secure the nation by safeguarding its southern border. With no other recourse, Texas has stepped into the breach to protect its citizens from entrants from foreign lands – many harmless but some infected with COVID-19. Federal authorities have pulled rank and attempted to leave Americans defenseless once again. It is, in the words of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, “a constitutional crisis.” Even more fundamentally, it is a crisis of common sense that Americans won’t abide by.
Texas Statetpr.org

Texas Gov. Abbott Says Migrant Transport Is A Public Health Issue. Critics Allege The Restrictions Violate Federal Law, Encourage Racial Profiling

THURSDAY on "The Source" — Texas Gov. Greg Abbot is facing backlash and lawsuits over an executive order issued July 28 to stop anyone who isn’t in law enforcement from transporting migrants along the Texas border and allow state troopers to pull over and impound vehicles suspected of transporting migrants who could have COVID-19.
ImmigrationIdaho8.com

Migrant advocacy groups say traffic stop order is ‘detrimental’

A federal district judge in Texas temporarily blocked Texas Gov. Greg Abbott from implementing an executive order targeting the transport of migrants who are released from custody. The order, issued last Wednesday, was framed as a public health measure to address Covid-19, which is surging in Texas amid Abbott’s opposition...
Texas StateKRGV

Gov. Abbott’s executive order faces pushback from Biden administration

The Biden administration is suing the state of Texas over Gov. Greg Abbott's executive order aimed at restricting the transportation of migrants. Abbott issued that order after police in la Joya reported they found a Covid-positive family dining out in their city even though the family knew they had tested positive for the virus.
Immigrationtpr.org

Gov. Abbott Is Running His Own Immigration Policy. Is It Legal?

Over the last few months, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has pieced together his own shadow immigration policy to arrest thousands of migrants crossing into the country without proper documentation. It’s enforced by state troopers and the National Guard. Abbott has said he is responding to the high rate of border...
PoliticsLaredo Morning Times

Attorney general blasts Abbott's border directive, threatens legal battle

The Biden administration has threatened to legally challenge Gov. Greg Abbott’s order that state troopers pull over drivers transporting migrants who pose a risk of carrying COVID-19, calling it “dangerous and unlawful.”. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland told Abbott in a letter Thursday that the governor’s executive order “violates federal...
Immigrationmyrgv.com

AG to Abbott: Rescind migrant transportation order or face ‘legal remedies’

U.S. Attorney General Merrick B. Garland urged Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday to rescind his order restricting civilians from providing transportation to migrants in Texas, calling it “both dangerous and unlawful.”. Signed Wednesday, the order instructs Texas Department of Public Safety troopers to stop and impound vehicles used to drive...
AdvocacyWFAA

'We are doing something good' | Non-profit urges Gov. Abbott to reconsider order that stops migrant transports

This week, through an executive order, Governor Greg Abbott effectively banned non-profits from transporting migrants. U.S. Attorney General Merrick Garland sent a letter to Abbott Thursday, threatening legal action if Abbott didn’t rescind the order Garland called “dangerous, unlawful,” and “unconstitutional.”. Garland threatened legal action “to ensure that Texas does...
Texas Statetexassignal.com

Justice Department sues Texas over Abbott’s executive order

After sparring statements regarding a new executive order, the Biden Justice Department, led by Attorney General Merrick Garland, officially sued the state of Texas. Last week Gov. Greg Abbott issued an executive order (also known as GA -37) attempting to restrict the transportation of migrants within the state. The executive order was immediately blasted by organizations like the ACLU of Texas as being a “show me your papers” law. The ACLU of Texas referred to GA-37 as an “unconstitutional effort to terrorize border communities and distract from the governor’s leadership failures.”
Texas StatePosted by
CBS DFW

‘Lockdowns Are Wrong’: Texas Gov. Abbott Reaffirms No More State Shutdowns, Mandates During Pandemic

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) — “Lockdowns are wrong during a pandemic.” That’s the word today from Texas Gov. Greg Abbott speaking during remarks to the Asian American Hotel Owners Association’s National Convention In Dallas on Wednesday, Aug. 4. “Another thing that has propelled business operations in Texas for you as well as others across the state is that Texas has remained open for business during the course of the pandemic,” said Abbott. “One thing that we know is that safe practices are important. That said, one thing that we learned along the way is lockdowns are wrong during the course of a pandemic.” Abbott...

Comments / 0

Community Policy