Tennis-Inspired Crepe Unit Shoes
As the warmer seasons continue to thrive, Clarks Originals unveils a selection of the sleek Tor Match sneaker model in a slew of neutral tones. The shoes are reminiscent of the iconic crepe sole unit that is true to the brand's design language. It is then complete with three options of sustainable uppers, featuring a Dark Tan suede option, followed by white leather, and black leather. In terms of the aesthetic, the shoes are designed with inspiration from the look of retro tennis shoes. The suede option has a white tongue for tonal contrast, which is also true at the heel. All of the options have the Clark Original hang tags on the side of the shoe completed with the fob.www.trendhunter.com
