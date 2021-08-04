Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
South Lake Tahoe, CA

Bear cub rescued from Sierra wildfire escapes Tahoe center

The Free Press
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSOUTH LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (AP) — A bear cub known for being rescued after his paws were burned in a Sierra wildfire escaped from the center where he was recovering. Wildlife officials at Lake Tahoe asked for help finding the 6-month-old black bear — nicknamed “Tamarack” after the fire that burned his paws. The bear escaped his enclosure and managed to tunnel under an electric fence at Lake Tahoe Wildlife Care in South Lake Tahoe, the center said in a statement on Tuesday.

www.mankatofreepress.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
California Lifestyle
City
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Local
California Pets & Animals
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Pets & Animals
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Lifestyle
South Lake Tahoe, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bear#Wildfire#Lake Tahoe#Ap#Sierra Tract
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Animals
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Pets
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons - to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”
Public HealthNBC News

Obama scraps plans for 60th birthday bash amid Covid surge

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is scaling back his 60th birthday party on Saturday because of a surge in coronavirus cases. The event at Martha's Vineyard was months in the making and had taken into account all public health guidelines, the former president's spokesperson, Hannah Hankins, said. “Due to...
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Head of UN health agency seeks vaccine booster moratorium

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization called Wednesday for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a way to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal...

Comments / 0

Community Policy