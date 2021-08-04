Cancel
Taylor Swift Pays Tribute to Simone Biles After Her Bronze Medal Win at Tokyo Olympics

By Althea Legaspi
Laredo Morning Times
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article“What do we want from our heroes? What do we expect from them? What do we need from them?,” Swift says in the spot. “What happens when they surprise us? When you have the attention of the world, everything you do takes on a bigger meaning. It can be a heavy burden. It can be a chance to change everything.”

Taylor Swift
Simone Biles
Jackie Joyner Kersee
#Tokyoolympics
Tokyo, JP
Tokyo Olympics
Celebrities
Sports
