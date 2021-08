Before TCU track star Ronnie Baker even made it to the Tokyo Olympics, he trained at the Athletic Performance Ranch, a sprawling and upscale facility in Southwest Fort Worth. "I guess we were like, 'If we build it, they will come,'” said Greg Sholars, a former TCU track star himself who has run AP Ranch since it opened in 2012. "We've been able to grow the thing through word of mouth. No real marketing."