Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Boston Red Sox lose 5th straight game, dropping 4-2 decision to Tigers; Garrett Richards struggles again

By Chris Cotillo
Posted by 
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

DETROIT -- A change of scenery didn’t help the Red Sox right the ship Tuesday night. After an off day to recover from being swept by the Rays over the weekend, the Red Sox dropped their fifth straight game, losing a sleepy affair to the Tigers, 4-2. For the second straight outing, Sox starter Garrett Richards failed to record an out in the fifth inning as Boston’s season-worst skid continued with a defeat in the opener of a three-game set at Comerica Park.

www.masslive.com

Comments / 0

MassLive.com

MassLive.com

Springfield, MO
47K+
Followers
36K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Breaking news, sports and entertainment for the Commonwealth of Massachusetts.

 https://www.masslive.com/
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Garrett Richards
Person
Robbie Grossman
Person
Harold Castro
Person
Yacksel Ríos
Person
Jonathan Schoop
Person
Miguel Cabrera
Person
Casey Mize
Person
Homer
Person
Christian Vázquez
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mariners#Tigers#Detroit#The Red Sox#Rays#American League East#Era
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Boston Red Sox
MLB Teams
Seattle Mariners
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
MLB
Related
MLBPosted by
The Big Lead

Red Sox Pitcher Adam Ottavino Waved, Cussed at Shohei Ohtani After Final Out

The Boston Red Sox beat the Los Angeles Angels, 5-4, on Monday. Boston's Adam Ottavino earned the save despite giving up one run on two hits and a walk. He enticed Shohei Ohtani into a game-ending ground out (on a rocket hit right at the second baseman who was in shallow right because of the shift) with two runners on. To celebrate he waved at Ohtani and appeared to scream "happy birthday bitch" at MLB's home run leader.
MLBMLive.com

Miguel Cabrera just misses go-ahead grand slam as Tigers fall to Orioles, 4-3

DETROIT -- The Detroit Tigers’ home magic finally ran out. The Baltimore Orioles hit three home runs against Tarik Skubal and staved off the Tigers’ late comeback attempt in a 4-3 Friday night at Comerica Park. The loss snapped a 10-game home winning streak for the Tigers (50-56). Tigers designated...
MLBPosted by
NESN

Forget Chris Sale, Watch Red Sox Prospect Save Home Run With Unreal Grab

Much has been made of Chris Sale’s rehab outing with the Triple-A Worcester Red Sox, which took place in front of a sold-out crowd on Saturday. But that’s overshadowing what might be the most exciting moment of the afternoon — an absolutely electric grab from WooSox centerfielder Tate Matheny. Sale...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Miguel Cabrera with a hilarious goodbye to Daniel Norris

Detroit Tigers slugger Miguel Cabrera wanted Daniel Norris to leave something behind on his way to Milwaukee. Send-offs can be sad and awkward, but Detroit Tigers’ first baseman Miguel Cabrera decided to incorporate some humor as the team traded away his teammate of six years, left-handed pitcher Daniel Norris. In...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Boston Red Sox Rumors: 3 Tigers targets at MLB Trade Deadline

The Boston Red Sox will kick off their final series before the MLB Trade Deadline tonight against the Toronto Blue Jays, and they could end up having a few new faces on the team by the time it wraps up. With the series to set to conclude a day before the Trade Deadline, it wouldn’t be surprising to see Boston do some of their trade work during this series.
MLBLynchburg News and Advance

Miguel Cabrera's 498th homer helps Tigers top Red Sox 4-2

DETROIT (AP) — Miguel Cabrera hit his 498th home run and the Detroit Tigers beat the Boston Red Sox 4-2 on Tuesday night. “There's no one else like him,” Tigers rookie Akil Baddoo said. “He can hit any pitch out of any part of the stadium. It is incredible to watch.”
MLBFOX Sports

Peralta expected to start as Tigers host the Red Sox

Boston Red Sox (63-44, second in the AL East) vs. Detroit Tigers (51-57, third in the AL Central) PITCHING PROBABLES: Red Sox: Garrett Richards (6-6, 5.15 ERA, 1.66 WHIP, 80 strikeouts) Tigers: Wily Peralta (3-2, 3.64 ERA, 1.12 WHIP, 24 strikeouts) LINE: Tigers +122, Red Sox -141; over/under is 10...
MLBwcn247.com

Red Sox rally late for 2nd straight game, beat Blue Jays 5-4

BOSTON (AP) — Alex Verdugo hit a two-run homer in the eighth inning and the AL East-leading Boston Red Sox rallied late for the second straight game, beating Toronto 5-4. Boston star Rafael Devers added a solo homer on the four-year anniversary of his first major-league shot. Bo Bichette hit a two-run homer for fourth-place Toronto, which fell to 10 ½ games behind in the East. A day after being no-hit for seven innings by New York’s Domingo Germán before putting up five runs in the eighth to erase a 4-0 deficit and beat the rival Yankees, Boston’s bats were held down until Verdugo belted his drive over the Red Sox bullpen off Trevor Richards (1-1).
MLBOver the Monster

Daily Red Sox Links: Nelson Cruz, Marcelo Mayer, Garrett Richards

The trade deadline season is officially on, and the first big splash came from the team we absolutely did not want to see it from. Locked in a close race with the Red Sox for the top of the AL East, the Rays added major thump to their lineup with the acquisition of Nelson Cruz. (Daniel Russell; DRays Bay)
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Yankees lose no-hitter, drop game to Red Sox

Alex Verdugo broke up a no-hit bid from Domingo German in the eighth inning, opening the door to five runs as the Boston Red Sox rallied past the visiting New York Yankees for a 5-4 win in the finale of a four-game series on Sunday afternoon. German tossed seven no-hit...
MLBPosted by
MassLive.com

Boston Red Sox rain delay: Game vs. Yankees paused in 5th inning; expected to resume at 9:40 p.m. ET

BOSTON -- Thursday’s Red Sox-Yankees game is in a rain delay in the fifth inning with New York leading, 1-0. As Tanner Houck pitched in the top of the fifth, the skies opened up over Fenway Park. The grounds crew put the tarp on the field at 8:44 p.m. ET and began taking it off around 9 p.m. The game is expected to restart at approximately 9:40 p.m., according to a message on the stadium video board.
MLBFree Lance-Star

FredNats drop third straight, fall 3-2 to Salem Red Sox

The Fredericksburg Nationals dropped their third game in a row, falling 3-2 to the Salem Red Sox on Thursday night. The game time of two hours and 17 minutes marked the fastest nine-inning game of the season for the FredNats. Ricardo Méndez went 1-for-4, singling in the third inning to...
MLBchatsports.com

Detroit Tigers beat Texas Rangers, 4-2, for sixth straight win: Game thread recap

TV: Bally Sports Detroit. Radio: WXYT-FM (97.1; other radio affiliates). Want to bet the game? Place legal, online bets at BetMGM Sportsbook. First-pitch weather forecast: Partly cloudy, 74 degrees. Probable starting pitchers: Tigers RHP Matt Manning (1-3, 6.95 ERA) vs. Rangers RHP Jordan Lyles (5-6, 5.20 ERA). Tigers lineup:. LF...
MLBnbcboston.com

Chris Sale Could Replace Garrett Richards in Red Sox' Rotation

Tomase: Richards could be Red Sox' odd man out when Sale returns originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston. With Chris Sale's return exiting the realm of the hypothetical and entering the world of the imminent, it's fair to wonder which Boston Red Sox starter leaves the rotation to make room for him. Barring injury, there are two choices.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 2, Tigers 4: Hahaha, this sucks man

Things are not going well for the Red Sox. I mean, honestly that’s all we can really say at this point. Whether or not panic is warranted feels besides the point to me. The fact is they are playing bad baseball at an inopportune time, and it continues here on Tuesday. Facing a Tigers team that is better than most think but still not great, the Red Sox got another start from Garrett Richards that was worse than it looked on paper (and it still didn’t look great on paper) and more importantly they got another lackluster day from the bats. It’s the kind of funk you know can’t last forever, but still very much feels like it will.
MLBBoston Herald

Garrett Richards making it work without sticky stuff as Red Sox top Blue Jays, 7-4

It hasn’t looked pretty, but Garrett Richards has found a way to keep his career alive. Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom hasn’t paid anyone a yearly salary as high as Richards’ $10-million in 2021, and Richards has largely disappointed. But after going almost as far as declaring his career over after MLB introduced new rules banning foreign substances from the pitcher’s mound, Richards has figured something out.

Comments / 0

Community Policy