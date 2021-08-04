Boston Red Sox lose 5th straight game, dropping 4-2 decision to Tigers; Garrett Richards struggles again
DETROIT -- A change of scenery didn’t help the Red Sox right the ship Tuesday night. After an off day to recover from being swept by the Rays over the weekend, the Red Sox dropped their fifth straight game, losing a sleepy affair to the Tigers, 4-2. For the second straight outing, Sox starter Garrett Richards failed to record an out in the fifth inning as Boston’s season-worst skid continued with a defeat in the opener of a three-game set at Comerica Park.www.masslive.com
