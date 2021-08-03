Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Virginia Beach, VA

Americans Paying, on Average, 15 Cents More to Fill Up Since May

By Contributed by AAA Tidewater Virginia
emporiaindependentmessenger.com
 3 days ago

VIRGINIA BEACH, VA. – Americans are paying a pretty penny to hit the road this summer. The monthly national gas price average has increased from $3.00 in May to $3.07 in June to $3.15 in July. The beginning of August will likely be as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70 per barrel. An increase in global crude production is expected this month. However, even with the additional supply, global demand could outpace global supply and keep prices high.

www.emporiaindependentmessenger.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Virginia Beach, VA
Traffic
State
Virginia State
Local
Virginia Traffic
City
Supply, VA
City
Virginia Beach, VA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Americans#Gas Prices#Smartphone App#Covid#Stats Locally#Oil Market Dynamics#Eia#Aaa Mobile#Aaa Com Mobile#Twitter At Twitter Com
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Iphone
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Related
Trafficoilandgas360.com

Oil prices fall on U.S. crude stock build, Delta variant spread

NEW YORK -Oil prices fell for a third day in a row to a two-week low on Wednesday on a surprise build in U.S. crude stockpiles and as the spread of the coronavirus Delta variant outweighed the impact of Mideast geopolitical tensions. The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) said crude...
Trafficthelakewoodscoop.com

National Gas Price Average Up 40% since Start of the Year

Following the July 4th holiday weekend, the gas average in New Jersey has continued to rise, up another two cents since last week. In its latest weekly report, new data from the Energy Information Administration (EIA) showed gas demand jumped last week. The estimated rate, which will likely be revised in a few months after verified data is available, is the highest weekly gas demand estimate released by EIA since 1991 and only reflects one day of the Independence Day holiday weekend.
TrafficPosted by
Land Line Media

Diesel up more than 2 cents nationally

After a slight dip last week, the national average per gallon of diesel is back up this week. The weekly report released by the Energy Information Administration on Monday, August 2, showed a national average of $3.367, up from $3.342 last week. This price is 94.3 cents higher than one year ago.
Oregon Statemycentraloregon.com

Oregonians Paying More At Gas Pump

Oregonians are paying 43 cents more per gallon since May as pump prices have steadily climbed in the last three months. AAA Nationally, drivers are paying an average of 28 cents more since early May. The beginning of August will likely be as expensive as July. For the week, the national average for regular adds two cents to $3.18 a gallon. The Oregon average rises three cents to $3.74.
TrafficPosted by
MarketWatch

Oil futures remain under pressure after unexpected rise in U.S. crude inventories

Oil futures remained lower Wednesday after the Energy Information Administration said U.S. crude inventories rose by 3.6 million barrels in the week ended July 30. Gasoline inventories, however, fell by 5.3 million barrels, the agency said, while distillate stocks were up 800,000 barrels. Analysts surveyed by S&P Global Platts, on average, had forecast the EIA data to show crude inventories down by 4 million barrels last week. Gasoline stocks were expected to show a drop of 1.1 million barrels, while distillate supplies were seen down 600,000 barrels. The American Petroleum Institute late Tuesday was said to show crude inventories down 879,000 barrels. West Texas Intermediate crude for September delivery fell $1.35, or 1.9%, to $69.21 a barrel on the New York Mercantile Exchange.
Camarillo, CAImperial Valley Press Online

Average US price of gas rises 2 cents per gallon to $3.22

CAMARILLO, Calif. (AP) — The average U.S. price of regular-grade gasoline rose 2 cents over the past two weeks, to $3.22 per gallon. Industry analyst Trilby Lundberg of the Lundberg Survey said Sunday that gas supply is abundant, which could keep prices from spiking further. Copyright 2021 The Associated Press....
Tennessee Statethunder1320.com

Tennessee gas price average falls 2 cents, Coffee County below state and national average

Tennessee motorists saw a little relief at the pump over last week as gas prices fell two cents, on average, across the state. The Tennessee Gas Price average is now $2.86 which is two cents more expensive than one month ago and 94 cents more expensive than one year ago. The Coffee County gas price average is $2.84 which makes it 2 cents below the state average and 31 cents below the national average.
Dearborn, MITraverse City Record-Eagle

State gas price average drops 4 cents

DEARBORN — On the heels of a new 2021 high of $3.27 a gallon, Michigan’s average gasoline prices dropped 4 cents from last week. State motorists are paying an average of $3.23 for a gallon of regular unleaded gasoline, according to the weekly report from AAA — The Auto Club Group released early Monday morning. The average price is 12 cents more than the same time in June and $1.07 more than at the same time in 2020.
Boise, IDPost Register

Boise Gas prices up 35 cents since June

Boise gas prices have risen 35 cents since June 26. The average price of a gallon of gas on Monday was $3.82, according to GasBuddy's daily survey of 216 stations in Boise. That's 8.9 cents higher than a week ago and $1.43 higher than a year ago. The cheapest station...
TrafficTimes and Democrat

S.C. gas prices up sharply since early May

CHARLOTTE, N.C. – Carolinians are paying a pretty penny to hit the roads this summer and the beginning of August will likely be just as expensive as July, especially as crude oil prices remain over $70 per barrel. “On average, motorists are spending a lot more at the pump to...
TrafficArkansas Online

More traveling drives gasoline prices to highest since 2014

More people were hitting the road during the first half of 2021, with demand driving gasoline prices to their highest levels since 2014, according to a news release from the University of Arkansas System's Agriculture Division. The July 29 report by the U.S. Department of Energy, Energy Information Administration, showed...
Tennessee Statethunderboltradio.com

Tennessee gas price average up three cents

The Tennessee gas price average rose three cents over last week to $2.89. The state’s average gas price is nearly two cents more than last month and 97 cents more than a year ago. The least expensive gas prices in West Tennessee are in Northwest Tennessee, with Henry County with...
Energy Industrythewestsidegazette.com

Low U.S. Oil And Gasoline Inventories Point To Strong Demand, For Now

U.S. federal data on petroleum and refined product levels show the world’s leading economy still has a sizable appetite for fuels, though that situation might not last, analysts told Zenger. The U.S. Energy Information Administration publishes weekly data on storage levels of commercial crude oil and refined products such as...
Idaho StateCoeur d'Alene Press

Idaho state average gas up 32 cents from a month ago

According to AAA, regular gasoline is selling for around $3.93 in the Treasure Valley, and $3.90 in the Magic Valley. Both areas could hit the $4 mark this week. “Typically, people start making adjustments to their driving habits when the price hits the $3.50 mark, but we suspected that some travelers would be very determined this year, and that their pain threshold might be a little higher than usual,” said AAA Idaho spokesman Matthew Conde. “Unfortunately, rising prices are reaching a point where some families may not have enough room in the budget for a vacation without making sacrifices in other areas.”

Comments / 0

Community Policy