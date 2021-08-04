Fairbanks sets second consecutive daily temperature record

Another day, another record: Fairbanks set a second consecutive temperature record on Tuesday and recorded the highest temperature it has seen in more than four years. The temperature at the Fairbanks airport reached 90 degrees Tuesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. This broke the daily temperature record of 87 degrees set over 100 years ago, in 1919. It was also the first official day of 90 degrees above in Fairbanks since June 9, 2017.