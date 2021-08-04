Rays ace Tyler Glasnow to undergo Tommy John surgery on Wednesday

ST. PETERSBURG -- If the Rays are going to make another deep run through October, they’ll likely have to do so without ace Tyler Glasnow. Glasnow will meet on Tuesday with Dr. Keith Meister, and he is expecting that Tommy John surgery will be recommended to address the partially torn ulnar collateral ligament and flexor strain in his throwing arm. Glasnow said there is an “off chance” that a different method of treatment is recommended, but the 27-year-old right-hander sounded resigned to the idea that he will miss the rest of this year and likely all of the 2022 season as well.