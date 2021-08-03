Cancel
Virginia Tourism Corporation Wins Prestigious 2021 Content Marketing Award

CLEVELAND, OHIO - The Content Marketing Institute (CMI) just announced Virginia Tourism Corporation (VTC) won a 2021 Content Marketing Award for Best Content Marketing Program in Travel/Tourism/Hospitality for the Virginia is for Lovers WanderLove campaign. The Content Marketing Awards, produced by the Content Marketing Institute, is the largest and longest-running international content marketing awards program in the world for content creation, distribution, and innovation.

