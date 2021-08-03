Virginia Tourism Corporation Wins Prestigious 2021 Content Marketing Award

There's a lot that goes into measuring customer engagement. The first step that beginning marketers must get a handle on is measuring marketing performance at the campaign level. More advanced marketers learn to track key customer engagement metrics like customer lifetime value (CLV) and retention, and eventually evolve to measuring engagement by segment. Advanced marketers have a deep understanding of both macro and micro key performance indicators (KPIs) and are able to move seamlessly between analyzing campaign and company performance levels and drilling into customer-level insights, as both are crucial to ensuring the health of any business. And it's this last step that’s essential if you want to drive customer value.