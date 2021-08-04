Cancel
Yankees smash Orioles, Luis Gil dominates in debut | Rapid reaction

By Brendan Kuty
The Staten Island Advance
The Staten Island Advance
 1 day ago
The Yankees needed a breakthrough of a better kind and they got it. The bats pummeled the Orioles and rookie righty Luis Gil was spectacular in his big-league debut in a 13-1 win at Yankee Stadium on Tuesday night before 30,815 fans. Gil blew a kiss to the sky and...

The Staten Island Advance

The Staten Island Advance

Staten Island, NY
Gleyber Torres
Andrew Heaney
Tyler Wade
Anthony Rizzo
Gerrit Cole
Jordan Montgomery
Dj Lemahieu
Anthony Santander
Luis Gil
Giancarlo Stanton
New York Yankees
Baseball
Sports
Baltimore Orioles
MLB
