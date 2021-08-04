Yankees smash Orioles, Luis Gil dominates in debut | Rapid reaction

By the end of May, Luis Castillo had given up at least five hits in all but one start, finishing the month on a seven-game losing streak with a 7.22 season ERA. After being one of baseball’s most consistently solid starting pitchers over each of the past three seasons, he’d suddenly become perhaps the game’s most consistently hittable one. At the time, the likely-selling Reds’ most valuable player in a potential trade had lost almost all of his value.