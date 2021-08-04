Cancel
Soccer

Soccer-Fluminense win sets Brazilian record in Copa Libertadores

By Syndicated Content
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleRIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) – Brazilian side Fluminense beat Cerro Porteno 1-0 on Tuesday to move into the quarter-finals of the Copa Libertadores and ensure that for the first time in the tournament’s history five of the final eight are from one country. The other four Brazilian teams in what...

#Copa America#Barcelona#Brazilian#Rio De Janeiro#Reuters#The Copa Libertadores#The South American#The Champions League#River Plate#Ecuadoran#The Europa League
