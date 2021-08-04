Today's letters: Readers comment on the Trust Act, manatees and post-treatment plans

The audit of the election in Arizona indicates there are “significant discrepancies” with the number of ballots and the batch reports in the ballot boxes. Arizona Senate President Karen Fann, who ordered the audit, said, “Democrats have been trying every avenue they can to stop or discredit this audit.” If they find verifiable discrepancies with the last election, doesn’t it make sense to correct those flaws? Many Americans still believe the Democratic Party committed widespread voter fraud to make sure Joe Biden won the election.