Ocala, FL

Today's letters: Readers comment on the Trust Act, manatees and post-treatment plans

Star-Banner
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Biden administration's fiscal-year budget proposal strengthens the Social Security Administration and funds vital programs for senior citizens. According to the Alliance for Retired Americans, the federal budget proposal includes $895 million in additional funding for SSA customer service. This means benefit applications would be processed faster. Other funding proposed in the budget would support the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health to research cures for cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's disease.

