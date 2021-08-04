Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Gig Harbor, WA

Thieves disable six vans for adult students with disabilities

By Gary Horcher, KIRO 7 News
Posted by 
KIRO 7 Seattle
KIRO 7 Seattle
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FTKw0_0bH1IoPv00

GIG HARBOR, Wash. — When catalytic converter thieves targeted six disabled-accessible vans in Gig Harbor, they left the district with expensive repairs and stopped a program that helps adult students with disabilities.

For disabled special education students in the Peninsula School District, the wheelchair lifts on specially equipped school vans represent the bridge to an independent life beyond high school. The vans connect special needs students every day with the world outside the classroom in the district’s “Community Transition Program.”

“They get learning experiences like going to jobs,” said Stephanie O’Brien-Fors, who helps run the transportation department for the school district. “They’re teaching them how to integrate into our society.”

But thieves recently cut a hole in a chain-link fence and stripped the vans, sawing out the catalytic converters from underneath.

“We took quite a hit on this one,” said O’Brien-Fors, who said the thieves took advantage of the most vulnerable students they have.

“Teachers came to get their vans. And when they started them, they sounded horrendous. Mechanics went down, heard it, got underneath, confirmed the catalytic converters had been taken,” she said.

The repairs will cost the district about $30,000, and the parts have become incredibly hard to find.

A recent KIRO 7 investigation traced the dramatic increase in catalytic converter thefts to the value of three precious metals inside. Platinum, palladium and rhodium — which are worth many times more than gold.

Some businesses have welded cages beneath their trucks to protect their converters. In Pierce County, there have been more converter thefts in May and June than in the previous two years combined.

The Peninsula School District is determined to have the vans repaired. But until they are, the vans will not be able to help special students transition to a measure of personal freedom.

“They look forward to that,” she said. “Going out on their jobs, and the program directors and teachers do a fantastic job. So yeah, it’s sad to see when they take from them.”

The district is working to find parts to restore the vans before school begins Sept. 7.

©2021 Cox Media Group

Comments / 2

KIRO 7 Seattle

KIRO 7 Seattle

Seattle, WA
51K+
Followers
63K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

KIRO 7 News is serving the Puget Sound region with live, local and in-depth coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.kiro7.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Washington Crime & Safety
City
Gig Harbor, WA
Gig Harbor, WA
Crime & Safety
Local
Washington Cars
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vans#Cox Media Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Jobs
NewsBreak
Cars
Related
PoliticsPosted by
The Hill

Landlords ask judge to lift new eviction moratorium

Groups representing landlords are asking a judge to lift the new eviction moratorium enacted by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The Alabama Association of Realtors, along with other groups, said in an emergency filing Wednesday that the CDC’s order is “unlawful” and was issued "for nakedly political reasons - to ease the political pressure, shift the blame to the courts for ending the moratorium, and use litigation delays to achieve a policy objective.”
Public HealthNBC News

Obama scraps plans for 60th birthday bash amid Covid surge

WASHINGTON — Former President Barack Obama is scaling back his 60th birthday party on Saturday because of a surge in coronavirus cases. The event at Martha's Vineyard was months in the making and had taken into account all public health guidelines, the former president's spokesperson, Hannah Hankins, said. “Due to...
PoliticsNBC News

Cuomo impeachment process could take months, legislators warn

A blistering state attorney general's report alleging that New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo sexually harassed multiple women has pushed state legislators to expedite impeachment proceedings — but the process is still expected to last months, lawmakers said. "We have a heavy lift," state Assemblyman Michael Montesano, the ranking Republican on...
Texas StatePosted by
NBC News

10 killed when packed van crashes in South Texas

Ten people were killed and others suffered critical injuries when a van carrying about 30 people crashed in southern Texas on Wednesday, officials said. The single-vehicle crash occurred about 4 p.m. south of Encino, Texas, the Texas Department of Public Safety said. It appears the van was traveling too fast...
EnvironmentPosted by
The Hill

NOAA predicting 'above normal' hurricane season in 2021 update

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is predicting an above-normal hurricane season in its mid-season update for the year. NOAA scientists say there is a 65 percent chance the 2021 Atlantic hurricane season, which runs through the end of November, will be above normal, according to a Wednesday press release from the agency.
WorldPosted by
The Associated Press

Head of UN health agency seeks vaccine booster moratorium

GENEVA (AP) — The head of the World Health Organization called Wednesday for a moratorium on administering booster shots of COVID-19 vaccines as a way to help ensure that doses are available in countries where few people have received their first shots. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus made the appeal...

Comments / 2

Community Policy