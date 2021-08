Based on surveillance performed August 6, 2021, harmful algal blooms (Blue Green Algae) have recently been found in areas throughout Conesus Lake. Blooms occur when algae multiply very rapidly over a short period of time, usually in calm, warm water. There are thousands of different algae species, however, a few of these may create toxins. The toxins are a concern when there is a high level present in the water. The Livingston County Department of Health is monitoring for algae blooms and may collect samples of the water if the bloom is concentrated and persistent. Harmful algal blooms may persist in varying degrees and at various locations throughout the summer and fall seasons. The public water supply is safe for drinking.