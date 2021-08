I’ll fully admit that I’m relatively bored by the idea of people testifying in front of Texas lawmakers. It is good drama and I think that it can bring awareness to the Permanent University Fund, but it won’t stop what’s going to happen with Texas moving to the SEC. Dallas Morning News’ Alex Briseno summarizes Monday’s events, which included Texas President Jay Hartzell admitted that Texas reached out to the SEC in the spring, which makes all of this look like a farce, but we knew that anyway.