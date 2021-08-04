Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Newark, NJ

NJSO hosts an afternoon of sublime simplicity with the timeless ‘Peter and the Wolf’

By James C. Taylor
Posted by 
NJ.com
NJ.com
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

As the arts and culture world emerges from a year and a half of social distancing, there is no doubt an appetite to “go big” right out of the gate. This summer, however, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra has wisely chosen to go simple. After recording some virtual performances last year without audiences, its return to live concerts has been informal: outdoor chamber concerts at the Newark Museum of Art. This concert series has allowed the musicians to ease back into playing before paying customers — and allowed audiences (and their ears) to ease back into the act of hearing orchestral music.

www.nj.com

Comments / 0

NJ.com

NJ.com

NJ
138K+
Followers
65K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

NJ.com is New Jersey's largest website for local news, sports, entertainment, jobs, autos, real estate and information, affiliated with 12 New Jersey newspapers. No matter what part of the state you hail from, you can find news on NJ.com from your your town.

 https://www.nj.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Newark, NJ
Newark, NJ
Entertainment
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paquito D'rivera
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Orchestral Music#Art Music#Sublime#Njso#Hungarian#Umoja#American#Cuban#French
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Guitar
NewsBreak
Music
Related
Jersey City, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Sharila Stewart ready to share some Jersey City flavor with Top Chef Amateurs

Sharila Stewart, inspired by Jersey City’s bustling restaurant scene, will be serving up a whirlwind of flavor on Bravo TV’s “Top Chef Amateurs” Thursday at 9 p.m. Stewart, 25, has been fascinated with food since she was young. Originally from Southern California, she had been assisting her mother in the kitchen with meals for her and her siblings since she was 7. She was taught how to peel potatoes and make rice, baked chicken, salmon and veggies.
Rahway, NJPosted by
NJ.com

Inaugural Rahway RiverFest set to start on Aug. 21

The Rahway River Watershed Association, sponsored by the City of Rahway, will be hosting its inaugural Rahway RiverFest from Aug. 21 to 28. The weeklong festival will include events, activities and exhibits that celebrate the Rahway River. According to the RiverFest Facebook page, “In true Rahway style, RiverFest will use...

Comments / 0

Community Policy