NJSO hosts an afternoon of sublime simplicity with the timeless ‘Peter and the Wolf’

As the arts and culture world emerges from a year and a half of social distancing, there is no doubt an appetite to “go big” right out of the gate. This summer, however, the New Jersey Symphony Orchestra has wisely chosen to go simple. After recording some virtual performances last year without audiences, its return to live concerts has been informal: outdoor chamber concerts at the Newark Museum of Art. This concert series has allowed the musicians to ease back into playing before paying customers — and allowed audiences (and their ears) to ease back into the act of hearing orchestral music.