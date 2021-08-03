Evan Fournier Has Signed With The New York Knicks On A 4-Year Deal Worth Up To $78 Million
The New York Knicks have had a great regular season this year, making it back to the playoffs for the first time since the Carmelo Anthony era. They had a lot of positives during the season, such as the emergence of Julius Randle and coach Tom Thibodeau winning the COTY award. However, during the playoffs, it was clear that they needed more offensive-minded players on the roster.www.yardbarker.com
