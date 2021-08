Writing about the White Sox for a 16th season, first here, then at South Side Sox, and now here again. Let’s talk curling. Does it seem like, generally, Timmy’s approach has been worse this year? Or maybe it’s pitch recognition, I dunno. He’s my favorite player, and I just don’t remember him swinging at horrible pitches (seems like lots of sliders outside to my untrained eye?) like this the past two years. He went on that hot streak a couple weeks ago and I was like “finally, Tim’s gonna boost his average and slugging a bit.” and he definitely was white hot… but now it seems like he’s back to the good-not-great Tim he’s been this year.