Buster Posey’s RBI double starts Giants’ winning rally in 10th at Arizona

By Bad Reporter
San Francisco Chronicle
 4 days ago

PHOENIX — As much as the Giants have dominated the Diamondbacks this year, Arizona managed to throw a scare into the team with baseball’s best record. Arizona, which had dropped nine of its previous 10 to San Francisco this season, took advantage of some less than crisp pitching Monday at Chase Field to tie the game in the seventh and force extra innings, but Buster Posey was there to propel the Giants.

