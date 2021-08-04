Live From Tokyo: Day 4 Olympic Updates
It was a late night here in Tokyo with all of the fanfare that followed Tamyra Mensah-Stock's victory in the 68-kilogram gold medal match. USA Wrestling's newest Olympic champion got ushered off the mat, past the television crews, back to the podium for the awards ceremony, back to the mix zone for more interviews, into the venue media center for a news conference and then back to doping control testing. It was after midnight here by the time Tamyra made it out of Makuhari Messe Hall. By then, even the cicadas had shut it down for the night.www.flowrestling.org
