Beaverton Police Log: July 18-22, 2021

This week's calls include: alcohol illegally obtained and consumed, a dog bite, and a stolen truck.

Sunday, July 18

Officers arrested a 37-year-old man on Southwest 170th Avenue for assault, unlawful use of a weapon and menacing.

Officers arrested a 40-year-old man for criminal trespass II at BG Plaza, 3800 S.W. Cedar Hills Blvd.

Monday, July 19

Officers took a report of a catalytic converter theft on Southwest Scholls Ferry Road.

Officers arrested a 47-year-old man for shoplifting and drinking in public on Southwest Canyon Road after he stole alcohol from a store.

Tuesday, July 20

Officers took a report involving threats of violence made to a business on Northwest 158th Avenue.

Officers arrested a 42-year-old man at the Beaverton Transit Center, 4050 S.W. Lombard Ave., on an outstanding warrant and for delivery of methamphetamine.

Wednesday, July 21

Officers arrested a 31-year-old man on Southwest Merlo Court for seven outstanding warrants, resisting arrest, interfering with a police officer and possession of methamphetamine.

Officers took a report of a dog bite on Southwest 141st Avenue.

Thursday, July 22

Officers arrested a 50-year-old man on Northwest Cornell Road for unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and possession of a stolen vehicle.

Officers arrested a 24-year-old man on Southwest Teal Boulevard for assault IV and violation of restraining order.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.