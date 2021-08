ST. PETERSBURG — On days such as this, you need to look for silver linings. For instance, I bet the Red Sox are really ticked off now. For three days, the Rays played some of their best baseball of 2021 against Boston. The seats at Tropicana Field were filled, Rays pitchers were sharp and hitters were knocking the ball all over the yard. Tampa Bay won three in a row and wrested control of the American League East away from the Red Sox.