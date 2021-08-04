Tuesday Evening Pinpoint Weather Forecast

(WFXR) — Although Thursday won’t be too muggy, prepare for the heat and humidity to return to the forecast as we head into the weekend. Thursday will be another warm day with relatively low humidity. A variable mix of sun and clouds will be overhead with more sunshine expected in Central Virginia and Southside. A few spotty showers and storms cannot be ruled out west of the Blue Ridge. However, many will continue to see little to no rainfall for the next few days. It will be slightly warmer outside when compared to Wednesday’s high temperatures. Highs for Thursday will be in the upper 70s and into the upper 80s.