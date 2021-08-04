Cancel
National Night Out gives the public the chance to meet their local police and fire departments

By Steve Moore
WTRF
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleOHIO COUNTY, W.Va. (WTRF) – Earlier this evening the public got the chance to come out and get to know some of their local officials at the Wheeling Park Ice Rink. The Wheeling Police and Fire Departments took part in the National Night Out, which is a national initiative that was started decades ago. It was a chance to relax and get to know local law enforcement in a positive way. It also gives the community the chance to learn more about local programs like crime watch meetings, and allows area residents to speak with officials about problems in their area.

