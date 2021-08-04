Allied Properties REIT Launches $500M Green Bond Series

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter.