Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Allied Properties REIT Launches $500M Green Bond Series

By Tony Zerucha
crowdfundinsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHas launched a $500 million series of green bonds. They are being offered by Scotia Capital, BMO Nesbitt Burns and CIBC World Markets. The debentures are Allied’s second green bond issuance under its previously announced Green Financing Framework. “This second green bond financing is an important step in solidifying our...

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Allied#Reit#Bond Market#Net Debt#Scotia Capital#Bmo Nesbitt Burns#Cibc World Markets#Ebitda
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
Related
MarketsShareCast

£400 million debut Green Bond Issuance

By The Berkeley Group plc at a coupon of 2.5% due 2031. The Berkeley Group plc (100% owned subsidiary of the Company) (the "Issuer") has today priced £400 million of unsecured green bonds maturing in 10 years in August 2031 (the "Green Bonds") at a coupon of 2.5% per annum. The Green Bonds will be guaranteed by the Company and a number of its subsidiaries. This follows a series of fixed income investor meetings, which generated substantial investor interest.
Real Estatecrowdfundinsider.com

Proplend Adds VAT Lending, Hires Specialist

UK-based peer-to-peer lending platform Proplend has added commercial property VAT loans, according to a release. Proplend is an FCA-regulated P2P lending platform specializing in sub £5 million commercial real estate debt. To date, Proplend has completed over £130 million of lending and is rated by 4thWay as one of the top P2P platforms in the UK.
Marketsmodernreaders.com

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is C$50.17.
Economycrowdfundinsider.com

Hong Kong based Virtual Banking Platform WeLab Bank Reports Solid Growth and Adoption of Digital Financial Services

a digital bank that’s licensed by the Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA), is celebrating its first anniversary with solid results. Since it began offering services in July 2020, WeLab Bank claims that it has raised “public expectations” of banking services with the launch of “innovative” products that are offered to Hong Kong residents.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Avalon Advisory Group Sells 1,401 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VXUS)

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,168,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $700,258,000 after purchasing an additional 28,750 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,733,000 after buying an additional 86,078 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 73.4% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,423,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $340,073,000 after acquiring an additional 2,295,326 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 1.3% in the first quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 4,389,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,191,000 after acquiring an additional 56,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Homrich & Berg lifted its stake in Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund ETF Shares by 26.1% in the first quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 4,076,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,568,000 after acquiring an additional 843,705 shares during the last quarter.
Real Estateirei.com

VICI Properties to become largest net-lease REIT after $17.2b merger

VICI Properties will acquire MGM Resorts International for $17.2 billion. Upon completion of the merger, VICI will have an estimated enterprise value of $45 billion, firmly solidifying VICI’s position as the largest experiential net-lease REIT. MGP, together with its joint venture, currently owns a portfolio of properties, consisting of 12...
BusinessPosted by
Benzinga

OLB Launches DMint To Expand Into Green Cryptocurrency Mining

What Happened: Cloud-based omnicommerce and payment company OLB Group Inc (NASDAQ:OLB) has expanded its operations into the field of mining cryptocurrency with the launch of its newly formed subsidiary DMint. DMint plans to employ a cost-efficient and green business model by utilizing ASIC machines to mine cryptocurrency with underutilized energy...
Stocksmoneyandmarkets.com

3 Ignored Funds With 8.2% Dividends (Paid Monthly)

Let’s shrug off today’s “dividend desert” and do something most folks think is impossible — ridiculous, even. We’re going to replace our monthly salary with a huge income stream from a group of closed-end funds (CEFs) that yield 7% or more (sometimes a lot more!). The math here is simple:...
EnvironmentGreenBiz

Green bonds are beating all expectations in the post-pandemic recovery

Green bonds are soaring in popularity as the world aims to "Build Back Better" in the recovery from COVID-19, with their growth beating even the most optimistic expectations. Issuance of green, social, sustainable and sustainability-linked bonds doubled in the first half of 2021, and in some cases tripled compared to the same period a year earlier, according to the Financial Times.
Real Estatempamag.com

Major REIT announces $500 million bond offering

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust has announced the launch of a $500 million green bond offering. The sum represents the aggregate principal amount of series I senior unsecured debentures to be offered on an agency basis by a syndicate of agents led by Scotia Capital Inc., BMO Nesbitt Burns Inc. and CIBC World Markets Inc.
Stocksmodernreaders.com

Financial Management Network Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Financial Management Network Inc. decreased its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 32.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,822 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,366 shares during the period. Financial Management Network Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Real Estatecrowdfundinsider.com

Netherlands based ABN Amro to Offer Sustainability Discount on Mortgage Interest Rates for Energy-Efficient Homes

(AMS: ABN), a Dutch bank with headquarters in Amsterdam and currently the third-largest bank in the Netherlands, will be offering clients a sustainability discount on mortgage interest rates for energy-efficient homes. ABN Amro‘s management noted that they will be using the EU’s Energy Label categorization in order to evaluate sustainability...
BusinessNBC Dallas-Fort Worth

Op-Ed: Real Estate Investment Trusts May Provide Inflation Protection for Investors

Share prices for real estate investment trusts are rising due to investor concerns about rising inflation and the potential for rising interest rates. Most categories of REITs are up substantially this year — for example, retail and residential, by more than 33% — while others, such as hotels and offices, are in earlier stages of rebounding.
Retailcrowdfundinsider.com

Digital Asset Management Secures £1.1 Million from Over 400 Investors via Crowdcube at £55 Million Pre-Money Valuation

The team at Digital Asset Management reports that it is now live on Crowdcube as the first Gibraltar registered firm to crowdfund. “During the first few days of being live in Dam’s community, the company has raised over 1,000,000 GBP. Dam is now overfunding and at the time of writing this is 103% complete. With a few weeks remaining in the public crowdfund, now’s the time to invest before it’s too late.”
Personal FinancePosted by
MyChesCo

Vanguard Announces Plans to Launch Two New Active Bond Funds

VALLEY FORGE, PA — Vanguard recently filed initial registration statements with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission to introduce two new active fixed income funds: Vanguard Core-Plus Bond Fund and Vanguard Multi-Sector Income Bond Fund. The funds are designed to meet the needs of clients seeking actively managed “core” and “satellite” bond portfolios and will augment the lineup of higher-alpha, diversified fixed income strategies managed by Vanguard Fixed Income Group.

Comments / 0

Community Policy