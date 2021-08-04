Socure Expands Reach With New KYC Capability
Digital identity verification services provider Socure has introduced three technologies as it further expands its KYC solution. Joining the mix are hyper-accurate address normalization, date of birth matching, and algorithmic name matching capabilities. They also launched a Social Security number (SSN) pre-fill capability and is now a provider of the Social Security Administration’s (SSA’s) Electronic Consent Based Social Security Number Verification (eCBSV) service for verifying PII elements against the SSA’s government database of SSNs, name, and date of birth.www.crowdfundinsider.com
Comments / 0