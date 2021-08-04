Socure Expands Reach With New KYC Capability

Digital ID and know your customer (KYC) solution providers are bringing new technologies to market, in the case of Socure and Qoobiss, and fundraising in the case of IDmission to meet the recent surge in demand. That demand is seen in Yoti’s consideration of a still largely-nascent area we might call know your date (KYD), and impressive financial results from Fourthline. OIX, meanwhile, wants to help customers of digital ID and KYC solutions learn how to navigate the increasingly complex market.