Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Technology

Socure Expands Reach With New KYC Capability

crowdfundinsider.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDigital identity verification services provider Socure has introduced three technologies as it further expands its KYC solution. Joining the mix are hyper-accurate address normalization, date of birth matching, and algorithmic name matching capabilities. They also launched a Social Security number (SSN) pre-fill capability and is now a provider of the Social Security Administration’s (SSA’s) Electronic Consent Based Social Security Number Verification (eCBSV) service for verifying PII elements against the SSA’s government database of SSNs, name, and date of birth.

www.crowdfundinsider.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Kyc#Mobile#Digital#Kyc#Ssa#Pii#Risk Insights#Aite Novarica Group
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
Related
Technologythepaypers.com

Payment Systems Regulator launches Digital Payments Initiative

UK-based PSR has announced a new initiative to understand potential barriers to the take-up of digital payments and identify potential solutions. The initiative will be undertaken by the PSR Panel, led by Dr Ruth Wandhöfer, the PSR Panel Chair. The PSR has tasked the Panel to undertake this work in response to 2020’s Access to Cash Working Group’s recommendation for further work to enable digital payments.
HealthHealthcareFinanceNews.com

AI, quantum computing and other technologies poised to transform healthcare

The COVID-19 pandemic has created numerous challenges in healthcare, but challenges can sometimes breed innovation. Technological innovation in particular is poised to change the way care is delivered, driving efficiency in the process. Efficiency will be key as hospitals and health systems look to recover from the initial, devastating wave of the pandemic.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture Acquires Workforce Insight, Expanding Enterprise Workforce Management Capabilities

Accenture has acquired Workforce Insight, a workforce optimization consultancy that provides workforce management and human capital management advisory and technology services. The acquisition enhances Accenture’s workforce management capabilities and further strengthens its ability to deliver HR transformation to clients. “Joining Accenture enables us to scale our capabilities and deliver our...
Softwareaithority.com

Ridge Security Announces Expanded Core Capabilities In RidgeBot With Enhanced Web Application Testing

From network, to host, to web applications, RidgeBot 3.5 delivers the most comprehensive pent-testing platform for risk-assessment. Ridge Security, cutting-edge pen-testing solution provider, announces enhanced and new capabilities in RidgeBot, the automated penetration testing platform. RidgeBot™ 3.5 features an expanded plugin set addressing critical security gaps in customers’ infrastructure, support for seamless 3rd party integration and continued global expansion in its partner ecosystem. In addition, with its advanced pen-testing capabilities in host servers, RidgeBot™ is solidly positioned as the most comprehensive, automated penetration testing tool covering network, host, and web applications.
Personal Financebankingexchange.com

OCC Expands Project REACh Financial Inclusion Work

The Office for the Comptroller of the Currency (OCC) has announced an expansion of its financial inclusion initiative, Project REACh. The project – which initially focused on the Los Angeles area – will expand into three new areas: Washington DC, Dallas, and Detroit. The OCC wants to bring more stakeholders...
Technologyaithority.com

Fiserv Introduces Expanded Digital Capabilities For Consumer And Business Customers Of Financial Institutions

Capabilities will enable industry-leading digital banking experiences for financial institutions of all sizes. Fiserv, Inc. a leading global provider of payments and financial services technology solutions, introduced enhanced Fiserv Digital capabilities for integrated digital banking and card management. This enriched, mobile-first suite will enable financial institutions to offer their consumer and business customers an industry-leading digital banking experience that is designed for the way people expect to engage with their financial institution, and meets the growing demand for a unified, seamless customer experience across mobile and online channels.
Businessaithority.com

Accenture To Acquire HRC Retail Advisory To Expand Retail Strategy Capabilities

Accenture has entered into an agreement to acquire HRC Retail Advisory, a retail-focused strategy consultancy with critical in demand skills and solutions to help clients across the retail value chain from customer-centric merchandising and omnichannel capabilities to the evolving store footprint and creating high-performance organizations. HRC Retail Advisory’s team of more than 30 people across North America will join Accenture’s Retail Strategy group, expanding its capabilities for helping clients leverage the power of technology to transform their businesses. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed.
Softwareaithority.com

Siemens Acquires FORAN Software to Expand Capabilities in Marine Design and Engineering

Siemens Digital Industries Software announced that it has signed an agreement with Spain-based SENER, a leading multinational company in engineering and technology, to acquire its FORAN software business. FORAN is CAD/CAE/CAM software for the design, construction and engineering of vessels and marine structures. The addition of the FORAN product and team to Siemens, together with its customer portfolio, brings experience and comprehensive know-how across complex commercial marine projects, defense industry standards and regulation compliance. SENER Group will keep and strengthen its traditional marine engineering business line, where it offers design, engineering and consultancy services for different types of ships and offshore vessels.
Pittsburgh, PApennbizreport.com

AI companies partner to expand machine-learning capabilities

Pittsburgh-based Abridge, a healthcare artificial intelligence (AI) startup, recently partnered with Mila, a University of Montreal AI research institute, to expand Abridge’s machine-learning capabilities. “Our mission at Abridge is to help people understand and follow through on their health — much of which is powered by machine learning,” Sandeep Konam,...
SoftwareCMSWire

Where Is the ROI in Artificial Intelligence Deployments?

Anyone with any doubts about the interest in AI and its use across enterprise technologies only needs to look at the example of the Intelligent Document Processing (IDP) market and the kind of verticals that are investing in it to quash those doubts. According to the Everest Group's recently published...
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Lumen expands its fiber network in Europe to strengthen its service capabilities

As the 4th Industrial Revolution continues to accelerate business demand for high-speed broadband and presence in the cloud, Lumen Technologies has expanded its fiber network infrastructure in Europe, strengthening its service capabilities in France, Switzerland and Spain. These strategic network expansions put high-performance fiber closer to end users to deliver...
EconomyForbes

Continuous Disruption: A Chance For Midsize Companies To Redefine Finance Efficiency

Countless waves of disruptions have been unleashed within the past year – affecting how people work, how customers buy, and how organizations engage suppliers and partners. Without warning, midsize companies were forced to pivot and work in new ways, often finding it more difficult to adapt than their larger counterparts due to limited resources.
Technologybiometricupdate.com

Digital ID technologies to extend KYC launched, funded, reach new use cases and grow revenue

Digital ID and know your customer (KYC) solution providers are bringing new technologies to market, in the case of Socure and Qoobiss, and fundraising in the case of IDmission to meet the recent surge in demand. That demand is seen in Yoti’s consideration of a still largely-nascent area we might call know your date (KYD), and impressive financial results from Fourthline. OIX, meanwhile, wants to help customers of digital ID and KYC solutions learn how to navigate the increasingly complex market.
Softwaremartechseries.com

Native.AI Announces New Chief Technology Officer to Scale AI and NLP Capabilities

Mike Jackson Joins Fast-Growing Startup to Grow Consumer Intelligence Solutions. Native.AI, a real-time market and consumer intelligence provider, has appointed Mike Jackson as Chief Technology Officer. In his new role, Jackson will drive adoption of Native’s AI-powered solution, which enables Food & Beverage and Consumer Packaged Goods brands to uncover, analyze and act on customer feedback to improve product offerings and increase sales.
EconomySilicon Republic

How this project manager’s automation role has evolved

Fidelity Investment’s Donal Lyons discusses his move from operations analyst to project manager and how automation has changed his team’s work. Despite having the title of team lead, Donal Lyons says he would feel more comfortable describing himself as a project manager. At Fidelity Investments, Lyons’ team works on a...
Technologythepaypers.com

Ecom Express launches ecommerce portal for SMEs

India-based end-to-end logistics solution provider for ecommerce Ecom Express has announced the launch of its self sign-up portal called E-zippie. The portal is for micro-entrepreneurs, small business owners, sole-proprietors and home-preneurs, to sign-up for logistics services. This move is aimed to simplify the customer onboarding process with the company by enhancing user experience and provide more flexibility in terms of service plan and price selection.
EconomyBrewbound.com

Bbot Raises $15M in Series A Funding to Expand Platform Capabilities

NEW YORK – Bbot, a hospitality tech startup dedicated to simplifying and improving the ordering and payments process for restaurants, announced $15 million in Series A funding led by CRV. To date, Bbot has raised a total of $22.3 million. The investment allows Bbot to continue building its e-commerce platform and meet the rapidly growing demand from developers looking to code their own extensions and applications.
Technologyhelpnetsecurity.com

Skybox Security accelerates global expansion to improve security posture of complex hybrid networks

Skybox Security announced accelerated global expansion to meet increasing market demand for its Security Posture Management Platform, which includes its Vulnerability Management solution. Driven by customer demand to improve security efficacy and reduce exposure risk across hybrid cloud and critical infrastructure, Skybox Security increased new subscription customers by 86% in...
Businessaithority.com

OpenTeQ collaborates With Microsoft & Oracle For Digital Transformation In organizations

The company forays into Canada to drive Digital Transformation with customized solutions. OpenTeQ, (ISO 27001 and ISO 9001 compliant) a Global Digital solutions & IT services firm has joined hands with Microsoft & Oracle to accelerate digital transformation. This partnership enables OpenTeQ to deliver a customized, highly optimized, best-of-both-clouds experience with their enterprise solutions. OpenTeQ can now create cross-cloud solutions including multi-application cloud deployment and integration, multi-layered cloud data management, cross-cloud data analysis and rapid migration of operations to the cloud to optimize output while maximizing the agility, scalability and efficiency across the enterprise.
Personal Financefinovate.com

CuneXus Inks Pact with Origence to Streamline Digital Lending

A strategic partnership between digital lending solution provider CuneXus and lending technology company Origence will give more than 1,100 credit unions the ability to offer their members access to personalized, pre-approved financing offers. “We are focused on changing the way credit unions interact with their members, and this means tearing...

Comments / 0

Community Policy