Sonoma County medical providers move to compel employees to get COVID-19 shots
As coronavirus transmission escalates, certain Sonoma County health care providers are taking the lead in requiring vaccinations for their employees. On Monday, Kaiser Permanente, one of the county’s largest hospital and health care systems, said all of its employees in California and beyond would have to get inoculated against COVID-19. The goal is having the entire workforce vaccinated by Sept. 20.www.pressdemocrat.com
Comments / 0