Iowa man pleads not guilty to killing 15-month-old boy
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) - A Des Moines man accused of killing a 15-month-old boy left in his care has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder in the case. Television station WOI reports that a court document filed Monday in a Polk County court showed 28-year-old Brandon Greenup entered a plea of not guilty in the June death of Tremir Matthews. Officers were called after family members of the boy took his lifeless body to a hospital.www.wowt.com
