VW Golf Clubsport Proves Its Worth Versus GTI, GTD In A Drag Race
The Volkswagen Golf range has a lot to offer, and that's part of the reason why it was once the best-seller of the German marque before getting dethroned by the Tiguan. Now on its eighth generation, the Golf range still offers the GTI variants – kind of a mid-tier level in terms of performance, for those who want a go-fast compact vehicle but are not committed to jumping straight to the hotter (and pricier) Golf R.www.motor1.com
Comments / 0