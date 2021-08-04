VW Golf Clubsport Proves Its Worth Versus GTI, GTD In A Drag Race

Yes, it's back. Or, if you didn't know there was such a thing as a four-wheel-drive Golf estate: look, this exists. For some reason, people who know all about Audi Allroads and Skoda Scouts and vRSs are only dimly aware of the Golf Alltrack. The idea's been around, on and off, since the Country version of the Golf Mk2 – aimed chiefly at those who live in snowy places like Germany, where all-wheel-drive can be the difference between staying at home and going about your business – and makes a return now with the Mk8 Golf.