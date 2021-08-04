Cancel
Negaunee, MI

Marquette Sheriff; Operating under the influence leads to a single-car crash on U.S. 41

By Haley Schoengart
UPMATTERS
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNEGAUNEE, Mich (WJMN) – The Marquette Sheriff’s office was dispatched to a one-car personal injury crash on U.S. 41 West near Heritage Drive, in Negaunee Township. A red 2008 Chevrolet Cobalt, driven by a 32-year-old Michigan male, was traveling westbound on U.S. 41 West near Heritage Drive, in Negaunee Township. The Sheriff’s office believes the driver lost consciousness due to huffing nitrous oxide while driving. While unconscious, the driver lost control of the vehicle, which led to the vehicle crossing into the median, colliding with a fixed yield sign, and driving into eastbound U.S. 41 traffic. The driver then awoke and swerved back into the median where it came to a stop. The vehicle sustained front-end damage to the headlights and bumper.

