National Night Out

 1 day ago

Walter E. Washington Convention Center is open, with two local shops inside. MD governor candidate Rosenbaum tours manufacturing facility.

Martinsburg, WVlocaldvm.com

Martinsburg hosts its fifth annual “Night Out Against Crime”

MARTINSBURG, W. Va. (WDVM) — As the summer slowly winds down, the city of Martinsburg held its fifth annual “Night Out Against Crime”, a community event hosted by the city’s police department. “We are so blessed to be out here, it’s such a great night,” said Martinsburg Police Chief George...
Washington County, MDlocaldvm.com

Grant to combat heroin epidemic

Marple Township, PAcrimewatchpa.com

What A Night!

On behalf of the Marple Township Police Department, we thank you for making the 2021 National Night Out a huge success. We appreciate everyone who spent the evening with us and for their show of support for our community. A special thank you to all our sponsors and donors for supporting National Night Out. Last, but not least, thanks to Officer Ray Stiles who spent months organizing the event and putting the final touches on a great night for all.
Berkeley County now has the highest spread of Delta variant in West Virginia

BERKELEY COUNTY, W Va. (WDVM) — During his press briefing on Monday, Governor Jim Justice announced that Berkeley County has the highest Delta variant spread in the state. The County has had 24 cases of the Delta variant so far and says their biggest issue is a low vaccination rate for the county with only 39.8 percent of the County vaccinated. However, the County’s Health Department says they don’t plan on implementing a mask mandate or shutting down businesses unless the governor passes those measures. They currently offer vaccines twice a week but will increase those clinics if cases continue to rise.
Societylocaldvm.com

Fort Detrick

Dauphin County, PAcrimewatchpa.com

Reminder! - Tonight is National Night Out!

We just wanted to remind our community that tonight, August 3rd is National Night Out. The Derry Township Police Department, with help from the Hershey Volunteer Fire Department, are hosting this event in the first block of West Caracas Avenue and in the parking lot to the west side of the fire department. There will be vehicle displays, food for folks attending, community groups with information/opportunities, and activities for the kids. Please come out, talk with your neighbors, your community and first responders who protect you 24 hours a day. We would love to hear from and see you at this event! The Dauphin County Commissioners have posted a brief video concerning National Night Out in Dauphin County, posted here.
Montgomery County, MDlocaldvm.com

County Executive Marc Elrich provides COVID-19 update

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (WDVM) — Ahead of the Board of Health vote on Thursday regarding reinstating indoor mask mandates, County Executive Marc Elrich provided an update on where the county stands in terms of becoming an area of substantial COVID-19 transmission. Montgomery County’s COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations are continuing to...
WPXI Pittsburgh

Police: 2 men wounded in shooting at DC intersection

WASHINGTON — Two men were wounded Thursday night after gunfire erupted at a Washington, D.C., intersection, authorities said. The shooting happened at 14th Street and Riggs Street NW just north of Logan Circle, WJLA reported. Officials with the Metro Police Department said both victims were conscious and breathing. Metro Police...
Hagerstown, MDlocaldvm.com

Hagerstown Mayor Emily Keller leading community clean-up campaign

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown residents: your mayor has a call to action for a cleaner city. This Saturday morning from 9 a.m. to noon, she and volunteers in neighborhoods across Hagerstown will be canvassing the city’s 12-square miles to pick up litter. Mayor Emily Keller says the city’s public...
Washington County, MDlocaldvm.com

Eggs and Issues breakfast focuses on Washington Goes Purple mission

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Washington County community leaders came together for the Washington County Chamber of Commerce’s “Eggs and Issues” breakfast. The event featured Mayor Emily Keller, who talked about the opioid epidemic and how Washington Goes Purple — the organization she co-chairs — is working to decrease overdoses and related deaths. According to the CDC, 136 people die every day from an opioid overdose.
Musiclocaldvm.com

Park Service taking care to maintain the C&O Canal trail

SHEPHERDSTOWN, W.Va. (WDVM) — The C&O Canal is attracting lots of visitors, especially with warm temperatures as summer continues. William Derr used to live in the Maryland area before retiring to Florida; but it’s summer and time to vacation, visit family and friends back home and indulge his love for cycling on the C&O Canal.
Politicssuffolkva.us

UPDATE - National Night Out

While National Night Out is typically a “rain or shine” event, today’s and this evening’s weather forecast, including the potential for thunderstorms during our peak celebration hours, are a great concern. We will continue with the scheduled National Night Out Kick-Off event at Suffolk City Hall at 5:30 p.m., which...
Hagerstown, MDlocaldvm.com

Hagerstown City Park Lake celebrates 100 years: history

HAGERSTOWN, Md. (WDVM) — Hagerstown City Park Lake is celebrating 100 years this August. Construction began on Hagerstown City Park Lake in 1921. Before it became a man-made lake, it used to be a swamp. “We had this kind of swampy marshland but over time that wasn’t the easiest or...
Lotterylocaldvm.com

Justice extends ‘Do it for Babydog’ vaccination lottery deadline

CHARLESTON, WV (WOWK) — The deadline for the ‘Do it for Babydog’ Vaccination Sweepstakes has been extended so people can still register for a chance to win the final prize drawing. The new deadline is Sunday, Aug. 8 at 11:59 p.m., and the final round of prize winners to be...

