It is clear that New Hampshire must prepare for the clean energy transition to come. In New Hampshire, more than 40 percent of all households rely on oil as their primary heating fuel, the second-largest share in the country. Our residents have long depended upon fossil fuels, which are costly and harms our environment. If we are to meet the White House’s bold goals of 100 percent carbon pollution-free electricity by 2035, as well as net-zero emissions by 2050, then we will need to instead embrace renewable energy alternatives that offer paths to meeting the President’s climate benchmarks.