Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

NJ’s hot housing market — will there be another ‘bubble burst’?

By Dino Flammia
Posted by 
WPG Talk Radio
WPG Talk Radio
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Since the onset of the coronavirus pandemic, housing prices in New Jersey have soared, and homes have been flying off the market within days. While today's heated market may call to mind a similar trend from the mid-2000s, experts say this time around there's no real concern about another mortgage crisis caused by recent sales — demand for homes and the loans going to buyers are completely different today compared to 15-20 years ago.

wpgtalkradio.com

Comments / 0

WPG Talk Radio

WPG Talk Radio

Northfield NJ
8K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

WPG Talk 95.5 FM has the best talk radio and delivers the latest local news, information and features for South Jersey. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Housing Market#Subprime Mortgage Crisis#Housing Prices#New Jersey Realtors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Housing
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Real Estatedsnews.com

Seasonal Decline in Sales Cools Housing Market

Pending home sales were up 7%, the smallest year-over-year increase since the four-week period ending June 27, 2020. Sales fell 12% from their 2021 peak hit during the four-week period ending May 30—a seasonal decline that's to be expected, but is slightly larger than the drop in years past. By comparison, pending sales dropped 8% during the same period in 2019.
Real Estateazbigmedia.com

Here’s how building material shortages are driving up home prices

The National Association of Home Builders reports that building material shortages are currently at their worst since 1990 — meaning the supply chain is at its most strained point in 31 years — and that these shortages are leading to rising prices. As of this past April, lumber prices had...
Real EstateHousing Wire

Home prices are still rising, but relief for buyers is coming

Home prices continue to increase as national inventory levels remain low heading into August. But relief for buyers could be coming in the next 12 months. Home prices increased 2.3% from May to June, and 17.2% year-over-year, according to the latest CoreLogic report on home prices. However, CoreLogic officials said price gains could slow to as low as a 3.2%-gain by this time next year, as ongoing affordability challenges deter potential buyers — as well as an uptick in new for sale listings.
Real Estateworldpropertyjournal.com

Home Price Growth in U.S. Hits 17.2 Percent Annually in July

According to CoreLogic's latest Home Price Index and HPI Forecast for June 2021, despite the economic ups and downs brought on by the pandemic, the U.S. housing market is still going strong. As supply and demand pressures endure and construction costs spike, in June 2021, home price gains reached the...
Businesswallstreetwindow.com

Housing Prices Fall as Housing Sales Slide – David Haggith

Interestingly, you’re about to find out that the fall in housing prices and home sales may power us further into high inflation for longer. We are entering a situation that could turn into a true oxymoron where lower prices equal higher prices as early as this week at the Fed’s Federal Open Market Committee meeting. I’ll tell you how that works.
New York City, NYPosted by
Axios

America's housing debt balloons

Americans collectively owe over $10 trillion for their homes — and a sizable share of that balance (44%) originated in the past year. Why it matters: The fresh data point — courtesy of the New York Fed — illustrates the historic mad dash to buy new homes or refinance existing mortgages.
Real Estatesimplifyingthemarket.com

Sellers: Make Today’s Home Price Appreciation Work for You

Home prices continue to rise as we move through the summer, and that’s good news for sellers who are looking to maximize their home’s potential. If you’re on the fence about whether to list your house now or later, the question you should really ask is: will this price appreciation last?
Phoenix, AZmyheraldreview.com

Phoenix housing market booms as migration from California continues

(The Center Square) - Phoenix was the most popular migration destination in the second quarter of 2021 for users of Redfin.com, a technology-powered real estate broker, who were looking to move to a different major city. In Phoenix, institutions or businesses that purchase residential real estate, known by Redfin as...
Tacoma, WATacoma Daily Index

Are we in a housing Bubble?

One of the reasons so few of us can make sense of, let alone respond to the housing market is that we are using a metaphor that worked once – if ever. The housing bubble many of us refer to from a decade or so ago was a financial house of cards that had to collapse – and we all knew it.
Real Estatethemreport.com

Purchases of Luxury Homes Surge 88.2% YoY

That the median sale price of U.S. luxury homes jumped 25.8% year-over-year in Q2, while the median sale price of the country's most affordable homes rose 18.7%. By comparison, prices of mid-priced and affordable homes grew just 16% and 13.2%, respectively. For the analysis, Redfin divided all U.S. residential properties...
Real Estaterealtytimes.com

Is the Housing Boom Over?

From May to June 2021, pending sales on existing homes have gone down almost 2%. Analysts say this could signal that the pandemic housing boom is coming to an end. New data released by the National Association of Realtors found that pending sales from May to June not only dropped, but sales were also down by 1.9% compared to June 2020.
Real Estaterealtrends.com

Single-family home sales fall, cause market cool off

New single-family home sales fell 6.6% to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 676,000 in June, the third straight monthly decline, according to the Census Bureau. Additionally, May’s estimate was revised downward by 45,000 to 724,000. The number of new single-family houses for sale increased 7%, reaching the highest level since November 2008, though approximately 30% of homes for sale were homes that had not yet been started. The median sales price for new houses sold fell 5%, the largest monthly decline since April 2020.

Comments / 0

Community Policy