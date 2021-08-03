Metro seeking information on homicide in park

On November 16, 2021, at approximately 6:50 p.m., officers responded to a shooting call at the Costco at 8282 Park Lane. Upon arrival, officers located the 60-year-old male victim in the parking lot suffering from a gunshot wound. Dallas Fire-Rescue also responded and transported the victim to a local hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. Through the course of the investigation, it was determined that two adult Black male suspects, one adult Black female suspect, and one Black male juvenile suspect, demanded property from the victim. The male juvenile suspect then shot the victim. The suspects fled the location but were later located and taken into custody by Dallas Police. This is an ongoing investigation that will be documented under case number 208308-2021.

DALLAS, TX ・ 22 HOURS AGO